Sensitive Murphy helps grieving families during their darkest hours

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A bereavement dog is bringing comfort to grieving families across Fife and Tayside.

Murphy, whose empathetic nature was identified at only three weeks old, sits with his head in the laps of those who have lost loved ones.

His comforting actions help families get through the difficult process of discussing funeral arrangements.

Murphy, who is owned by Sarah Yorke, business leader in Tayside and Fife for Dignity Funerals, has had no formal training but seemed naturally drawn to helping others.

Sarah first saw him when he was two or three weeks old and spotted something in his nature that set him apart from the rest of the litter.

“My friend, Susan McKay, had bred red fox labradors but not on a commercial scale. This was only the second litter in seven years,” said Sarah.

“I immediately fell in love with him. He wasn’t interested in playing with the rest of the litter but was very laid back.”

However, a pup earmarked to go to Sarah’s friend died and Sarah offered to give up Murphy.

“I felt it was the right thing to do but I was distressed for a long time. Unbeknown to me, my friends and husband realised this and and also realised Murphy had to come to me.

“He is just really empathetic, a calming soul who will lie at people’s feet or with his head in their lap.”

It was in her own home that Sarah became fully aware of the positive effect Murphy could have on people.

“I had a woman visiting the house who was crying and Murphy immediately put his head on her lap. He is very intuitive.

“When I took him to the office in Cupar I was dealing with a family engulfed by grief. They were unable to discuss arrangements until Murphy intervened and the family were able to relax and articulate their wishes with Murphy at their side.”

Since then, Murphy has visited bereaved families in their homes and at Dignity Funerals offices.

He is also in demand to visit the elderly in care homes, particularly across north Fife.

However, it has not all been plain sailing for Murphy. It was discovered early on that he had hip dysplasia and would require extensive operations on both hips,

Sarah and friends raised £8,000 for the first operation which may take place when he is a little older and will hold off fundraising for the second operation until it is needed.

“Susan really rallied the the troops when it came to fundraising and even auctioned a horse trailer,” said Sarah.

Edna Pook, funeral arranger at Dignity’s J & J Gray in Dundee, said: “In the meantime he is made more comfortable with various joint supplements and pain killers.

“Despite this he continues to give comfort to the bereaved by visiting those in need of comfort having lost a loved one or even their pet.

“Dogs are sensitive to grief and have an inner instinct to comfort and give more.”