Woman charged after 'setting car on fire' in Cowdenbeath The 27-year-old will appear in court after allegedly setting a Peugeot 207 ablaze in the town's High Street. By Ben MacDonald May 9 2023, 4.12pm A 27-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a deliberate car fire on Cowdenbeath's High Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson A woman has been charged in connection with deliberate vehicle fire on Cowdenbeath's High Street. The 27-year-old is alleged to have set fire to a Peugeot 207 at around 6.50am last Tuesday. It took Scottish Fire and Rescue crew members around 30 minutes to extinguish the fire. A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "The incident took place at the rear of the card shop on the High Street. "We received reports of a vehicle set alight at 6.46am. "One appliance from Lochgelly attended. "The stop message came in at 7.19am." The accused is expected to appear in Dunfermline Sheriff Court at a later date.