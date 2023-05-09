Woman charged after ‘setting car on fire’ in Cowdenbeath

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been charged in connection with deliberate vehicle fire on Cowdenbeath’s High Street.

The 27-year-old is alleged to have set fire to a Peugeot 207 at around 6.50am last Tuesday.

It took Scottish Fire and Rescue crew members around 30 minutes to extinguish the fire.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “The incident took place at the rear of the card shop on the High Street.

“We received reports of a vehicle set alight at 6.46am.

“One appliance from Lochgelly attended.

“The stop message came in at 7.19am.”

The accused is expected to appear in Dunfermline Sheriff Court at a later date.