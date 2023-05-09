Montrose hand new two-year deal to ‘role model’ keeper Ross Matthews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Montrose hand new two-year deal to ‘role model’ keeper Ross Matthews

Matthews rewarded for fine form in breakthrough season after making the step up from Montrose academy.

By Ewan Smith
Ross Matthews has impressed Montrose boss Stewart Petrie. Image: SNS
Ross Matthews has impressed Montrose boss Stewart Petrie. Image: SNS

Montrose have handed academy graduate Ross Matthews a new two-year deal with boss Stewart Petrie labelling the keeper a ‘role model.’

Matthews, 20, has made eleven appearances for the Links Park side since making the step up to the first team at the turn of 2023.

The youngster came through the ranks at Montrose.

And he has been rewarded with a contract extension that will keep him at the Angus club until 2025.

“Ross has done incredibly well since joining the squad at the start of the year,” Montrose boss Stewart Petrie told the club’s website.

“He will continue to play a big part in our plans going forward.

“For his age, he is so assured and confident and has never let us down.

“He is a role model for all our promising academy players. We are delighted to have secured his services for another two years.”

Ross Matthews is ‘technically outstanding’

Petrie labelled Matthews ‘technically outstanding’ after his debut against Falkirk

At the time, Petrie told Courier Sport: “If he was a couple of inches taller right now he’d be an incredible talent.

“He is an excellent prospect and has a big heart. Ross is technically outstanding.”

Montrose midfielder Mark Whatley.
Montrose midfielder Mark Whatley has left the club. Image: SNS

The news of Matthews’ new deal comes as Montrose confirmed they have released three players.

Lewis Milne, Matty Allan and Mark Whatley will all depart Links Park as their deals expire this month.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Katie Cronin. Image: Facebook.
Dundee woman wrecks motoring career after drink-drive in Perth
2
Owner Dale Elder assesses the damage to Bridgeview Station restaurant Image: James Simpson/ DC Thomson
Windows of popular Dundee restaurant ‘smashed in break-in’
3
Grain and Sustain owner Louise Humpington. Image: Grain and Sustain.
Shock as landlord ‘forces’ popular Fife shop to close
4
Horsey Reach sits on a bend of the River Tay in Stanley. Image: Verdala.
The amazing Perthshire home with Scotland’s ‘best river view’
5
Isla will join Blackpool Pleasure Beach's Junior Board of Directors this summer. Image: Supplied/Blackpool Pleasure Beach
Angus teen lands dream job to shape future of Blackpool Pleasure Beach
6
Lewis Brodie has been jailed for eight years. Image: YouTube.
Heavy metal musician jailed for eight years for Dundee rapes
7
David Bryant at his front door on the first day of the hearing.
Disgraced Fife teacher arrested over schoolgirl affair – before charges dropped
8
The burn out vehicle. Image: James Simpson/ DC Thomson
Minibus destroyed in ‘ferocious fire’ on Dundee street
9
Foy Vance co-wrote the closing song to Ed Sheeran's new album. Image: Babiradpicture/Shutterstock
Ed Sheeran ‘fell in love’ with Aberfeldy after visiting songwriter pal Foy Vance
10
CR0042651, Sheanne Mulholland, Dundee, Kathryn Rattray and Donna Holford-Lovell are taking over the Keiller Centre as the new Centre Management team. Picture shows; Kathryn Rattray and Donna Holford-Lovell in the Keiller Centre. Thursday 4th May, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
‘Big changes’ revealed as Keiller Centre’s new management team announced

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]