Montrose hand new two-year deal to ‘role model’ keeper Ross Matthews

Montrose have handed academy graduate Ross Matthews a new two-year deal with boss Stewart Petrie labelling the keeper a ‘role model.’

Matthews, 20, has made eleven appearances for the Links Park side since making the step up to the first team at the turn of 2023.

The youngster came through the ranks at Montrose.

And he has been rewarded with a contract extension that will keep him at the Angus club until 2025.

“Ross has done incredibly well since joining the squad at the start of the year,” Montrose boss Stewart Petrie told the club’s website.

“He will continue to play a big part in our plans going forward.

“For his age, he is so assured and confident and has never let us down.

“He is a role model for all our promising academy players. We are delighted to have secured his services for another two years.”

Ross Matthews is ‘technically outstanding’

Petrie labelled Matthews ‘technically outstanding’ after his debut against Falkirk

At the time, Petrie told Courier Sport: “If he was a couple of inches taller right now he’d be an incredible talent.

“He is an excellent prospect and has a big heart. Ross is technically outstanding.”

The news of Matthews’ new deal comes as Montrose confirmed they have released three players.

Lewis Milne, Matty Allan and Mark Whatley will all depart Links Park as their deals expire this month.