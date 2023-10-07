Ask a local: Your insider’s guide to the 5 best things about Leven

Leven was once a favourite holiday destination for families across Scotland.

And the Fife coastal town is again on the up thanks to the millions of pounds invested in the area ahead of the Levenmouth rail link opening next spring.

It’s occasionally dubbed ‘The Gateway to the East Neuk’, but Leven has plenty of popular attractions of its own.

These include a long sandy beach, a championship golf course and beautiful parks enjoyed by all ages.

And it’s also home to 43-year-old Tracy Clyne, a nurse based at Cameron Hospital in Windygates.

Tracy lives in the town with husband Paul and six-year-old twins Jack and Rebecca.

And such is her enthusiasm, she has a list of things she loves about Leven.

However, we’ve whittled it down to a top five.

1. The beach

“I just love Leven beach.

“I’ve lived in Levenmouth all my life, and in Leven itself for the past 20 years.

“And I love the proximity of the beach to the houses across the area and the fact it’s so easy to get to.

“You can walk to it from anywhere in the town and it’s really near the bus station too.

“Getting out in the fresh air for a walk along the beach is good for the soul, no matter what the weather’s like.

“It’s also got a long, flat prom so it’s accessible to wheelchair-users and people with prams and buggies.

“I have very fond memories of walking along there with the twins in a buggy when they were wee.

“You can’t beat it.”

2. Silverburn Park

“I’m a big fan of Silverburn Park.

“I only have a tiny garden and its on the roof, which isn’t ideal when you have young kids.

“So I got an allotment at Silverburn and I’ve put in a wee chute and swings – it’s like the Chelsea Flower Show!

“I’ve also got a wee summer house.

“I do actually grow stuff as well – I love it and the kids love it and they’re now learning to grow their own things.

“The work that has been put in at Silverburn Park over the last few years is amazing.

“They’ve got all these projects going on and it’s designed to be used by everybody.

“They’ve even got a campsite now and a cafe.

“The park overlooks the sea and the golf course and there are beautiful woodland walks.

“And the fact I used to visit it when I was a wee girl with my mum, dad, gran and grandad makes it all the more special to me.”

3. Small businesses

“The High Street has had a tough time recently with two big fires last year.

“But the business people have really pulled together since then and help each other out.

“I particularly like places like Red Petal, the florist. It’s wonderful and I love how they welcome you.

“There are also some really good coffee shops and I think I use every one of them, from Collier’s at the bottom to Oscar’s at the top.

“And as for restaurants, Base is my favourite. I’m never away from there.

“It’s a pizza and pasta place that also does takeaways and they’re really good.

“They’re so friendly and you can go for any type of occasion, from a date night with your husband to a family meal with kids or just a gossipy lunch with pals.

“There’s something for everyone. It’s a brilliant wee place.”

4. East Fife Community Football Club

“There are lots of great community groups in Leven and the surrounding area.

“And East Fife Community Football Club do so much.

“My wee boy goes, he’s in the team, and he absolutely loves it.

“They get taught about team spirit and how to interact with each other.

“What I especially like about the group is if someone can’t afford to pay, they deal with it in a very diplomatic fashion.

“They do Ronald McDonald free football sessions for kids and they have holiday camps too.

“I’m impressed by how engaging they are as a community football team and how they encourage families to get involved.

“There are other good groups too, like Expressions dance studio where my daughter goes. It’s great.”

5. Community spirit

“I have to mention the community spirit because it’s so true. There’s nowhere like it.

“Leven is a place where you never need to feel isolated. I love it.

“Levenmouth as a wider community is brilliant and people are making a real effort to improve it.

“Last week it looked as though Buckhaven bonfire would be cancelled because they didn’t have enough money.

“But within 24 hours the community raised thousands to make sure it goes ahead.

“That’s what it’s like. If there’s ever anybody in trouble or needing anything, they just put up a wee Facebook post and people start sharing.

“That’s how it should be on a wider scale.

“If everybody pitched in to make their own corner of the world better, everybody would be in a better place.”