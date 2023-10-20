Watch as kite surfer defies Storm Babet warnings to ride waves at Kirkcaldy

An intrepid kite surfer from Fife has ignored the ‘stay at home’ warnings to take advantage of the extreme conditions whipped up by Storm Babet.

Despite the crashing waves and stormy conditions, one brave soul left locals open mouthed as he took to the sea at Seafield beach in Kirkcaldy at 1pm.

The thrill seeker was spotted cutting through the water at high speed for around an hour.

As well as riding the waves, he was also pulled into the air on several occasions as Storm Babet continued to batter the Fife coast.

At one pint the surfer was pulled about 20 foot into the air before crashing back into the sea.

The surfer’s antics were caught on camera by passer by, Will Park.

He told The Courier that the surfer was out in the sea for about an hour.

Posting footage on social media some praised the surfer for his bravery in tackling one of the worst storms to hit the region in years.

One said: “Fair play to him, but he must me mad to go out there.

Another added: “It’s a bit of an extreme way to have fun but he seemed to know what he was doing.”

However, others were quick to question the foolhardy nature of his antics.

And the Kirkcaldy thrill seeker was not the only one to take to the sea on Friday.

Kite surfer also spotted at Carnoustie

Further up the coast in Carnoustie, a fellow kite surfer was also taking to the waves.

Footage posted on Our Carnoustie Facebook page also showed a lone kite surfer getting the most from Storm Babet.