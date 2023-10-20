Watch as kite surfer defies Storm Babet warnings to ride waves at Kirkcaldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Fife

Watch as kite surfer defies Storm Babet warnings to ride waves at Kirkcaldy

Watch as kite surfer lifted high into the air by storm winds.

By Neil Henderson
Kite surfer defies Storm Babet warnings to ride waves at Kirkcaldy. Image: Will Park.

An intrepid kite surfer from Fife has ignored the ‘stay at home’ warnings to take advantage of the extreme conditions whipped up by Storm Babet.

Despite the crashing waves and stormy conditions, one brave soul left locals open mouthed as he took to the sea at Seafield beach in Kirkcaldy at 1pm.

The thrill seeker was spotted cutting through the water at high speed for around an hour.

As well as riding the waves, he was also pulled into the air on several occasions as Storm Babet continued to batter the Fife coast.

The kite surfer was hoisted high into the air by the Storm Babert winds on Kirkcaldy beach. Image: Will Park.

At one pint the surfer was pulled about 20 foot into the air before crashing back into the sea.

The surfer’s antics were caught on camera by passer by, Will Park.

He told The Courier that the surfer was out in the sea for about an hour.

Posting footage on social media some praised the surfer for his bravery in tackling one of the worst storms to hit the region in years.

One said: “Fair play to him, but he must me mad to go out there.

Another added: “It’s a bit of an extreme way to have fun but he seemed to know what he was doing.”

However, others were quick to question the foolhardy nature of his antics.

And the Kirkcaldy thrill seeker was not the only one to take to the sea on Friday.

Kite surfer also spotted at Carnoustie

Further up the coast in Carnoustie, a fellow kite surfer was also taking to the waves.

Footage posted on Our Carnoustie Facebook page also showed a lone kite surfer getting the most from Storm Babet.

 

 