Scottish Coal Carrying Championships: All you need to know about this weekend’s Fife event

The annual championships are a test of athleticism and endurance.

By Claire Warrender
The Scottish Coal Carrying Championships in Kelty are gruelling and entertaining. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The Scottish Coal Carrying Championships in Kelty are gruelling and entertaining. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Scotland’s only coal-carrying championships celebrate their 25th anniversary when they return to the streets of Kelty this weekend.

And the entertaining – but gruelling – event promises to be bigger and better than ever.

More than 130 men and women have signed up to heft heavy bags of coal up the Fife town’s Main Street on Saturday.

Kelty coal carrying championships last year
Pain and celebration at the finish line at last year’s event.

And dozens of children will take part in the junior competition.

Meanwhile, a wacky wife-carrying race is included for the second year running.

The championships are a nod to Kelty’s mining heritage and attract thousands of spectators.

And organiser Michael Boyle says he is “chuffed”  they have now reached their silver anniversary.

“It’s a labour of love,” he said. “Everyone in my family has been dragged into it at one time or another.”

Race includes Hell Hill

The Scottish Coal Carrying Championships are a real test of athleticism and endurance.

They are so tough that many don’t complete the course and some have been known to collapse along the way.

Men have to heave 50kg bags of coals on their backs before attempting a 1km run.

And women carry 25kg, with smaller bags for children.

The route includes a steep incline known locally as Hell Hill.

This year Michael promises “wall to wall entertainment” and even more prizes.

Timings for the Scottish Coal Carrying Championship in Kelty

Kelty Main Street will close at 11.45am, between Keltyhill Avenue and Cocklaw Street.

And the fun then kicks off with:

Noon – A parade along Main Street with various pipe bands, brass band, dancers and community groups.

12.20 – Mascots’ race followed by wife-carrying.

Thousands of people line the streets for the event. Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media

12.45 (approx) – Coal-carrying races.

Local cubs and scouts will then take part in a soap box challenge with home-made carts on wheels.

The afternoon also involves funfair rides and stalls and concludes with a concert in the community centre car park.

Buses due to travel along Main Street will be diverted during the afternoon.

And taxis will be available from Costcutters in Cocklaw Street and the Quarry car park in Keltyhill Road.

