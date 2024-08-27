St Johnstone star Aaron Essel reveals attribute Perth fans are yet to see

Aaron Essel has been a become an instant fans’ favourite at St Johnstone.

Fearless tackling, in the Murray Davidson mould, has endeared the Ghana under-23 international to Perth supporters.

The young African, predominantly deployed by manager, Craig Levein, as a holding midfielder, has also impressed with his reading of the game when dropped back into central defence.

But Essel, who produced mature performances at Kilmarnock and Dundee United having been red-carded in the Premier Sports Cup, has pledged that there are even more strings to his bow.

And he believes he can help the team to score goals as well as prevent them.

“I don’t know what will end up being my best position,” said Essel.

“I don’t have a favourite one – I just love playing.

“Even with the national team I would play a lot of different positions.

“A lot of the time I was on the left of a back three.

“I have the energy to run box to box.

“I’ve got the power to play that position.

“If it’s a one v one race or a 50/50 I never believe I’m going to get beaten because my mentality is very strong.

“I definitely think I can bring things to the team going forward as well as making tackles and breaking things up.”

Essel idols

Essel’s choice of (aggressive) football role models adds to the picture of the type of player he wishes to become.

“Antonio Rudiger is someone I look up to,” he said.

“Before that it was Sergio Ramos.

“I love to see strong tackling.

“Playing tough and always wanting to win are very important qualities for a footballer.”