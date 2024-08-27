St Johnstone star Aaron Essel reveals attribute Perth fans are yet to see

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone star Aaron Essel reveals attribute Perth fans are yet to see

The midfielder is only at the early stage of his footballing career.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone midfielder, Aaron Essel.
St Johnstone midfielder, Aaron Essel. Image: SNS.

Aaron Essel has been a become an instant fans’ favourite at St Johnstone.

Fearless tackling, in the Murray Davidson mould, has endeared the Ghana under-23 international to Perth supporters.

The young African, predominantly deployed by manager, Craig Levein, as a holding midfielder, has also impressed with his reading of the game when dropped back into central defence.

But Essel, who produced mature performances at Kilmarnock and Dundee United having been red-carded in the Premier Sports Cup, has pledged that there are even more strings to his bow.

And he believes he can help the team to score goals as well as prevent them.

Aaron Essel gets the better of Dundee United's Kevin Holt.
Aaron Essel gets the better of Dundee United’s Kevin Holt. Image: Shutterstock.

“I don’t know what will end up being my best position,” said Essel.

“I don’t have a favourite one – I just love playing.

“Even with the national team I would play a lot of different positions.

“A lot of the time I was on the left of a back three.

“I have the energy to run box to box.

“I’ve got the power to play that position.

“If it’s a one v one race or a 50/50 I never believe I’m going to get beaten because my mentality is very strong.

“I definitely think I can bring things to the team going forward as well as making tackles and breaking things up.”

Essel idols

Essel’s choice of (aggressive) football role models adds to the picture of the type of player he wishes to become.

“Antonio Rudiger is someone I look up to,” he said.

Aaron Essel challenges Dundee United's Jort Van Der Sande.
Aaron Essel challenges Dundee United’s Jort Van Der Sande. Image: SNS.

“Before that it was Sergio Ramos.

“I love to see strong tackling.

“Playing tough and always wanting to win are very important qualities for a footballer.”

