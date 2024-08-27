Former Brechin bank and health hub building up for grabs at under £50k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Former Brechin bank and health hub building up for grabs at under £50k

The St David's Street property was the Angus town's Santander before the branch closed in 2019.

By Graham Brown
The whitewashed four-storey building occupies a prime spot on St David's Street. Image: Google
The whitewashed four-storey building occupies a prime spot on St David's Street. Image: Google

A prime property in Brechin town centre is being offered at auction with a starting price of under £50,000.

The St David’s Street building was the local Santander branch until 2019.

But it was among Tayside and Fife counters to go after the firm shut nearly 150 branches nationwide.

Brechin Healthcare Group then used it as their base.

Ground floor office of former Brechin Santander.
The ground floor office at 24 St David’s Street. Image: Future Property Auctions

The four-storey building will go under the hammer later this week.

It is listed in Thursday’s online sale by Future Property Auctions.

The premises is described as a “prime investment property”.

It has commercial use on the ground and first floor, with planning permission granted for three-bedroom flats on the two upper floors.

The large ground floor office includes a boardroom, WC, kitchen and further meeting rooms.

Following its closure as a bank, the property became the Jenner Centre.

Brechin Healthcare Group (BHG) operated it while pursuing the dream of securing the community takeover of the town’s former infirmary.

It ended when the Scottish Government rejected their community asset transfer appeal in 2022.

The infirmary was subsequently demolished to clear the way for residential development.

BHG now has a new home at Clerk Street.

It offers a range of advice and services and is hosting open days on Tuesday and Thursday this week, from 2pm to 7pm.

Meanwhile, a former Kirriemuir Masonic lodge has gone on the market with a £70k price tag. 

