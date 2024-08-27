Former Brechin bank and health hub building up for grabs at under £50k

A prime property in Brechin town centre is being offered at auction with a starting price of under £50,000.

The St David’s Street building was the local Santander branch until 2019.

But it was among Tayside and Fife counters to go after the firm shut nearly 150 branches nationwide.

Brechin Healthcare Group then used it as their base.

The four-storey building will go under the hammer later this week.

It is listed in Thursday’s online sale by Future Property Auctions.

The premises is described as a “prime investment property”.

It has commercial use on the ground and first floor, with planning permission granted for three-bedroom flats on the two upper floors.

The large ground floor office includes a boardroom, WC, kitchen and further meeting rooms.

Following its closure as a bank, the property became the Jenner Centre.

Brechin Healthcare Group (BHG) operated it while pursuing the dream of securing the community takeover of the town’s former infirmary.

It ended when the Scottish Government rejected their community asset transfer appeal in 2022.

The infirmary was subsequently demolished to clear the way for residential development.

BHG now has a new home at Clerk Street.

It offers a range of advice and services and is hosting open days on Tuesday and Thursday this week, from 2pm to 7pm.

Meanwhile, a former Kirriemuir Masonic lodge has gone on the market with a £70k price tag.