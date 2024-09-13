Crail Airfield developers condemn ‘shortsighted councillors and Nimby campaigners’ after planning refusal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Crail Airfield developers condemn ‘shortsighted councillors and Nimby campaigners’ after planning refusal

Ground Developments plans to appeal the decision.

By Claire Warrender
Crail Airfield plans include an open-air museum.
A museum forms part of the Crail Airfield proposal. Image: Fife Planning Portal

Crail Airfield developers slammed “shortsighted councillors and Nimby campaigners” as they announced plans to appeal planning refusal.

Ground Developments, wants to transform the derelict site into a major tourism draw.

And managing director Kevin Mackenzie condemned Wednesday’s decision as “a significant failure to protect and rejuvenate one of Fife’s most historically important sites.”

He added: “This project represented a golden opportunity to breathe new life into a derelict landmark.

“But this chance has been squandered due to the shortsightedness of the elected councillors and the vocal opposition of a minority.”

Comments showed ‘lack of understanding’

Fife Council planning officers recommended approval of the plans before the north east planning committee.

It included proposals for 91 holiday units and six small business premises.

How the Crail Airfield holiday units would be laid out.
Ground Developments plan to appeal the Crail Airfield refusal. Image: Fife Planning Portal.

A hotel, museum and market hall were also planned for later phases of development.

Mr Mackenzie said the proposal was designed to harmonise new commercial growth with the restoration of historic assets.

“The council’s decision is especially disheartening given the comprehensive backing from Historic Environment Scotland,” he added.

The refusal followed 136 letters of objection from local people who feared the impact on narrow village roads.

However, Mr Mackenzie claimed comments made by members showed “a troubling lack of understanding” of the site’s importance, as well as Scottish Government policies aimed at regenerating derelict land.

Hopes ministers will see value of Crail Airfield plan

“Our plan was to save Crail Airfield from further decay,” Mr Mackenzie said.

“It’s incredibly frustrating to see such a valuable opportunity lost due to the narrow views of a few who do not appreciate the broader benefits of this project.

“If immediate action is not taken, these irreplaceable buildings will be lost forever.”

Historic Crail Airfield buildings are in a state of disrepair. Image: Fife Planning Portal.

Meanwhile, Ground Developments has lodged a separate application to turn Crail Airfield’s former gym and cinema into a cafe, market hall and sports facility.

And Mr Mackenzie says the move will provide immediate community benefits and help preserve one of the site’s historic buildings.

“We call on elected members to support this application,” he said.

“Crail Airfield is not just a site for development.

“It’s a heritage asset that deserves to be saved and revitalised.

“We trust Scottish Ministers will see the value in our plans and help us rectify this grievous oversight.”

