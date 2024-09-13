Crail Airfield developers condemn ‘shortsighted councillors and Nimby campaigners’ after planning refusal

Crail Airfield developers slammed “shortsighted councillors and Nimby campaigners” as they announced plans to appeal planning refusal.

Ground Developments, wants to transform the derelict site into a major tourism draw.

And managing director Kevin Mackenzie condemned Wednesday’s decision as “a significant failure to protect and rejuvenate one of Fife’s most historically important sites.”

He added: “This project represented a golden opportunity to breathe new life into a derelict landmark.

“But this chance has been squandered due to the shortsightedness of the elected councillors and the vocal opposition of a minority.”

Comments showed ‘lack of understanding’

Fife Council planning officers recommended approval of the plans before the north east planning committee.

It included proposals for 91 holiday units and six small business premises.

A hotel, museum and market hall were also planned for later phases of development.

Mr Mackenzie said the proposal was designed to harmonise new commercial growth with the restoration of historic assets.

“The council’s decision is especially disheartening given the comprehensive backing from Historic Environment Scotland,” he added.

The refusal followed 136 letters of objection from local people who feared the impact on narrow village roads.

However, Mr Mackenzie claimed comments made by members showed “a troubling lack of understanding” of the site’s importance, as well as Scottish Government policies aimed at regenerating derelict land.

Hopes ministers will see value of Crail Airfield plan

“Our plan was to save Crail Airfield from further decay,” Mr Mackenzie said.

“It’s incredibly frustrating to see such a valuable opportunity lost due to the narrow views of a few who do not appreciate the broader benefits of this project.

“If immediate action is not taken, these irreplaceable buildings will be lost forever.”

Meanwhile, Ground Developments has lodged a separate application to turn Crail Airfield’s former gym and cinema into a cafe, market hall and sports facility.

And Mr Mackenzie says the move will provide immediate community benefits and help preserve one of the site’s historic buildings.

“We call on elected members to support this application,” he said.

“Crail Airfield is not just a site for development.

“It’s a heritage asset that deserves to be saved and revitalised.

“We trust Scottish Ministers will see the value in our plans and help us rectify this grievous oversight.”