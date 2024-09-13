Alan Cumming takes Pitlochry theatre top job

Hollywood star Alan Cumming has been appointed artistic director at Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

It marks a welcome homecoming to Perthshire for the Aberfeldy-born actor, singer, writer, producer and director.

He says Pitlochry Festival Theatre is a “hidden gem” and he cannot wait to share it with the world.

“For me, all roads lead to the theatre and all roads lead to Scotland,” said Cumming.

“I am a theatre animal at heart and, like Robert Burns, my heart is in the Highlands.

“To become Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s artistic director is a homecoming I embrace with all my experience, all my passion and, yes, all my heart.”

Pitlochry theatre bosses said Alan Cumming’s appointment followed an intensive three-month recruitment and selection process.

He will take over from Elizabeth Newman as artistic director in January.

Pitlochry theatre to be ‘a home for everyone’ says Alan Cumming

It’s 40 years since the multi-award-winner made his professional theatre debut at the Tron Theatre in Glasgow.

His role as Cabaret’s Master of Ceremonies made his name on Broadway.

And his on-screen successes have ranged from GoldenEye to presenter of the US version of the Traitors.

Speaking of his Pitlochry move, Cumming said: “This theatre is a hidden gem with the most amazing facilities and boundless possibilities.

“I will invite the world’s best theatre artists here and showcase the best of Scotland’s thrilling theatrical legacy.

“I want Pitlochry Festival Theatre to be a home for everyone and to remain at the heart of the community.”

Star has stayed true to Perthshire roots

Alan Cumming was born in Aberfeldy, and grew up in Carnoustie.

He has been a great supporter of Aberfeldy’s Birks Cinema and has maintained close links with Scotland as his star has grown around the world.

He addressed Perthshire Pride in 2022.

And earlier this year, The Courier revealed he was selling his cottage near Methven.

He will start at Pitlochry in January 2025, with his programmed season beginning in 2026.

However, the theatre will have plenty to offer audiences in the meantime.

Its 2025 season will include productions of The Great Gatsby, Grease, The 39 Steps and four new plays staged in the Theatre’s Studio.

Kris Bryce, Executive Director, said he was hugely excited to be working with Alan Cumming.

“Since the moment we met, I have been completely won over by Alan’s passion – for theatre and for Scotland,” he said.

And Crawford Gillies, Chair of Pitlochry Festival Theatre, added: “His vast experience and strong leadership skills give me great confidence that, alongside Kris Bryce, he will take the theatre to new heights, building on our legacy and continuing to grow our reputation locally and internationally.”