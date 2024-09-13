Alan Cumming takes Pitlochry theatre top job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alan Cumming takes Pitlochry theatre top job

The Hollywood star is returning to his Perthshire roots as artistic director at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

By Morag Lindsay
Alan Cumming in tartan suit
Alan Cumming is Pitlochry Festival Theatre's new artistic director. Image: Frederic Aranda.

Hollywood star Alan Cumming has been appointed artistic director at Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

It marks a welcome homecoming to Perthshire for the Aberfeldy-born actor, singer, writer, producer and director.

He says Pitlochry Festival Theatre is a “hidden gem” and he cannot wait to share it with the world.

“For me, all roads lead to the theatre and all roads lead to Scotland,” said Cumming.

“I am a theatre animal at heart and, like Robert Burns, my heart is in the Highlands.

Alan Cumming presenting The Traitors US
Alan Cumming in The Traitors US. Image: Studio Lambert/All3Media International

“To become Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s artistic director is a homecoming I embrace with all my experience, all my passion and, yes, all my heart.”

Pitlochry theatre bosses said Alan Cumming’s appointment followed an intensive three-month recruitment and selection process.

He will take over from Elizabeth Newman as artistic director in January.

Pitlochry theatre to be ‘a home for everyone’ says Alan Cumming

It’s 40 years since the multi-award-winner made his professional theatre debut at the Tron Theatre in Glasgow.

His role as Cabaret’s Master of Ceremonies made his name on Broadway.

Alan Cumming in front of Emmys awards background
Alan Cumming at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in LA in 2011. Image: Shutterstock

And his on-screen successes have ranged from GoldenEye to presenter of the US version of the Traitors.

Speaking of his Pitlochry move, Cumming said: “This theatre is a hidden gem with the most amazing facilities and boundless possibilities.

“I will invite the world’s best theatre artists here and showcase the best of Scotland’s thrilling theatrical legacy.

Alan Cumming and Perth provost Xander McDade walking at front of Perthshire pride march
Alan Cumming with Perth and Kinross Provost Xander McDade at Perthshire Prise in 2022. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

“I want Pitlochry Festival Theatre to be a home for everyone and to remain at the heart of the community.”

Star has stayed true to Perthshire roots

Alan Cumming was born in Aberfeldy, and grew up in Carnoustie.

He has been a great supporter of Aberfeldy’s Birks Cinema and has maintained close links with Scotland as his star has grown around the world.

He addressed Perthshire Pride in 2022.

Alan Cumming standing outside The Birks cinema in the centre of Aberfeldy
Alan Cumming at The Birks. Aberfeldy. Image: Omar Shamma.

And earlier this year, The Courier revealed he was selling his cottage near Methven.

He will start at Pitlochry in January 2025, with his programmed season beginning in 2026.

However, the theatre will have plenty to offer audiences in the meantime.

Its 2025 season will include productions of The Great Gatsby, Grease, The 39 Steps and four new plays staged in the Theatre’s Studio.

Elizaberh Newman seated at bench outside Pitlochry Festival Theatre
Alan Cumming will take over from Elizabeth Newman as artistic director at Pitlochry Festival Theatre. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

Kris Bryce, Executive Director, said he was hugely excited to be working with Alan Cumming.

“Since the moment we met, I have been completely won over by Alan’s passion – for theatre and for Scotland,” he said.

And Crawford Gillies, Chair of Pitlochry Festival Theatre, added: “His vast experience and strong leadership skills give me great confidence that, alongside Kris Bryce, he will take the theatre to new heights, building on our legacy and continuing to grow our reputation locally and internationally.”

 

