Alan Cumming admits being ‘scared for trans rights’ in powerful Perthshire Pride address

Scottish actor, Alan Cumming, has admitted he’s “scared for trans rights” in a powerful and heartfelt speech at Perthshire Pride.

The Aberfeldy-born actor was cheered and applauded after delivering the keynote address to the massed crowd outside Perth Concert Hall on Saturday.

In it Mr Cumming paid particular focus on the issues surrounding trans community and the violence that it often faces.

The 57-year-old said: “I am scared for trans people and trans rights.

“There has been so much violence against the community and we must speak out against this.

“I am shocked that in this day and age the trans community is still under threat.

“I am standing out against the bigots and in support of my trans peers.

“Trans rights are also human rights and that cannot be forgotten.”

Trans safety a concern

In an emotional speech warmly received by those attending the weekend of celebrations, Mr Cumming voiced his support to and solidarity with the LGBTQI+ community.

The actor famed for his career on both stage and screen was the main guest in a packed weekend of events at this year’s Perthshire Pride.

Mr Cumming, who was awarded an OBE in 2009 for his services to film, theatre and the arts as well as for his activism for equal rights for the gay and lesbian community told the audience that despite all the legal and social changes to the LGBTQI+ community “there’s still such a long way to go”.

He added: “There’s certain parts of our community who are being attacked, criticised and persecuted.

“I’m talking about the trans community, who have faced outrageous things.

“We have to be vigilant about the threats and misinformation, as well as the hatred that has been spewed against the trans community in Scotland.

“We have to make sure we are looking after everyone.

“Just being here is a stand against hatred, never think otherwise.

“Trans rights are under threat and the trans community is hated.

“I think one of the best ways to counter that is to show up and love each other.”

‘We must unite against hatred’

Mr Cumming added: “When I was growing up there was no Pride, but the great thing about the queer community is that we find each other and seek each other out.

“I did not hear the word Pride when I was growing up.

“We must unite against hatred and stand together.

“So I wanted to say that I am proud of you for coming out.

“I am proud and thankful for the support shown to this community.”