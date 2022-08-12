Perthshire Pride 2022: All you need to know as thousands set to attend event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire Pride 2022: All you need to know as thousands set to attend event

By Hannah Ballantyne
August 12 2022, 5.30am
Perthshire Pride is back for another year.
Perthshire Pride is back for another year.

Excitement is growing as Perthshire Pride returns for 2022 this weekend – with actor Alan Cumming among those joining the celebrations.

Thousands of people are expected to enjoy a series of activities over Saturday and Sunday including a march, a market, talks and performances.

A total of 24 local charities have been involved in making this year’s event a reality.

Perthshire Pride 2022 Saturday line-up

The weekend begins with a Pride march on Saturday.

The march gets under way at 11am at South Inch car park, ending at Horsecross Plaza at noon.

There, the main events take place between noon and 6pm.

That includes a keynote speech from Aberfeldy-born Cumming – an LGBTQI+ activist – at 12.15pm.

Alan Cumming will be taking to the stage.
Cumming will make the keynote speech.

Throughout the day there will be performances from bands like Ab Fab Abba, as well as Perth Amateur Operatic Society.

For the duration of the afternoon, Perth Autism Support is hosting a quiet zone within the concert hall, for those who may feel overwhelmed by the festivities.

There will also be a host of LGBTQI+ youth activities in the concert hall.

Locals will be able to enjoy a range of food and drinks.
Revellers will enjoy a host of activities at Perthshire Pride.

A Pride market will also take place in the plaza, with stalls selling everything from baked goods to jewellery.

Revellers can continue the celebrations with an afterparty at The Bank on Mill Street, which will feature a pub quiz hosted by Perth Parrots Floorball Club and a DJ set from drag queen and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Cheryl Hole – also known as the Queen of Essex.

Sunday events

The weekend will be rounded off with a Pride brunch at The Yard on Shore Road on Sunday, running from 11am to 4pm.

Revellers will be able to enjoy food, drink, stalls and DJ sets.

Series of road closures in Perth city centre

The following roads will be closed on Saturday to accommodate the event:

  • Mill Street: 8am-9pm.
  • Tay Street from its junction with Perth Bridge to Queens Bridge: 10.30am-noon.
  • Shore Road: 10.30am-2pm.
  • Queens Bridge and the remainder of Tay Street: 11am-2pm.

What is the weather forecast?

The spell of dry and sunny weather is expected to continue throughout the weekend.

On Saturday it is expected to be overcast, turning sunny by lunchtime, with highs of 24°C.

It is a similar picture for Sunday with the best of the sunshine in the afternoon and highs of 23°C.

