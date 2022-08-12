Perthshire Pride 2022: All you need to know as thousands set to attend event

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Excitement is growing as Perthshire Pride returns for 2022 this weekend – with actor Alan Cumming among those joining the celebrations.

Thousands of people are expected to enjoy a series of activities over Saturday and Sunday including a march, a market, talks and performances.

A total of 24 local charities have been involved in making this year’s event a reality.

Perthshire Pride 2022 Saturday line-up

The weekend begins with a Pride march on Saturday.

The march gets under way at 11am at South Inch car park, ending at Horsecross Plaza at noon.

There, the main events take place between noon and 6pm.

That includes a keynote speech from Aberfeldy-born Cumming – an LGBTQI+ activist – at 12.15pm.

Throughout the day there will be performances from bands like Ab Fab Abba, as well as Perth Amateur Operatic Society.

For the duration of the afternoon, Perth Autism Support is hosting a quiet zone within the concert hall, for those who may feel overwhelmed by the festivities.

There will also be a host of LGBTQI+ youth activities in the concert hall.

A Pride market will also take place in the plaza, with stalls selling everything from baked goods to jewellery.

Revellers can continue the celebrations with an afterparty at The Bank on Mill Street, which will feature a pub quiz hosted by Perth Parrots Floorball Club and a DJ set from drag queen and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Cheryl Hole – also known as the Queen of Essex.

Sunday events

The weekend will be rounded off with a Pride brunch at The Yard on Shore Road on Sunday, running from 11am to 4pm.

Revellers will be able to enjoy food, drink, stalls and DJ sets.

Series of road closures in Perth city centre

The following roads will be closed on Saturday to accommodate the event:

Mill Street: 8am-9pm.

8am-9pm. Tay Street from its junction with Perth Bridge to Queens Bridge: 10.30am-noon.

10.30am-noon. Shore Road: 10.30am-2pm.

10.30am-2pm. Queens Bridge and the remainder of Tay Street: 11am-2pm.

What is the weather forecast?

The spell of dry and sunny weather is expected to continue throughout the weekend.

On Saturday it is expected to be overcast, turning sunny by lunchtime, with highs of 24°C.

It is a similar picture for Sunday with the best of the sunshine in the afternoon and highs of 23°C.