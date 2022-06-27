Aberfeldy-born LGBTQ+ icon Alan Cumming to host this year’s Perthshire Pride

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Aberfeldy-born LGBTQ+ icon Alan Cumming to host this year’s Perthshire Pride

By Amie Flett
June 27 2022, 5.30pm Updated: June 27 2022, 7.47pm
Alan Cumming announced to host this year's Perthshire Pride in August.
Alan Cumming announced to host this year's Perthshire Pride in August.

Perthshire-born LGBTQ+ icon Alan Cumming is set to host this year’s Pride celebrations in the Fair City.

Originally from Aberfeldy, Alan is a leading activist, promoting LGBTQ+ rights around the world.

The X-men star hosted the online Perthshire Pride event in 2020 after organisers were forced to cancel the in-person celebration due to Covid.

Perthshire Pride in 2019.

In a video made for the event, the actor said he wished there was a Perthshire Pride when he was growing up, saying it “would have made it so much easier to connect with [his] community”.

He added: “It’s lovely that the Perthshire queer community now has a way of finding one another.”

The Perth celebration in August will be the first full-scale event the festival has hosted since 2019, when over 8,000 attendees marched alongside host Sir Iain McKellen, who is best known for his role in the Lord of the Rings.

Sir Ian McKellen hosting Perthshire Pride in 2019.

Last year events were held at The Yard and Ice Factory in Perth with workshops, stalls, pub quizzes and Pride-themed cocktails.

This year’s Perthshire Pride

This year’s event, sponsored by SSE, will begin with a march from the South Inch car park at11am on August 13.

Community acts will perform on the Ross William Robertson Scott stage on Mill Street between 12pm and 6pm with a Pride market nearby and an after-party at the Bank Bar.

The stage is named after Ross Scott from Kirkcaldy, who died of Aids in 2020 after spending the final stage of his life raising awareness about HIV.

Over 8,000 people attended in 2019.

Perthshire Pride chairperson Dougie Scott said: “We are delighted to be returning as a full-scale event for 2022 and are incredibly excited that local hero and LGBTQ+ activist Alan Cumming will be joining the Perthshire LGBTQ+ community on the day.

“Perthshire Pride is only as big as the hearts of our LGBTQ community and only as strong as the support from our allies.

“On August 13 we would like to invite everyone to join us to be visible, to be proud, and to most importantly to be their true selves in the safe and supportive environment that is Perthshire Pride.”

Call for local businesses to get involved

The Perthshire Pride team are calling on local businesses to decorate their shops for the event to “bring some pride to the high street”.

Participating businesses will be offered a chance to be featured on the Perth Pride map and will be provided with Perthshire Pride charity collection pots.

The charity is also looking for marshals and volunteers to help with the event.

Any businesses or volunteers interested in getting involved should contact info@perthshirepride.com for more information.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]