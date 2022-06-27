Aberfeldy-born LGBTQ+ icon Alan Cumming to host this year’s Perthshire Pride

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perthshire-born LGBTQ+ icon Alan Cumming is set to host this year’s Pride celebrations in the Fair City.

Originally from Aberfeldy, Alan is a leading activist, promoting LGBTQ+ rights around the world.

The X-men star hosted the online Perthshire Pride event in 2020 after organisers were forced to cancel the in-person celebration due to Covid.

In a video made for the event, the actor said he wished there was a Perthshire Pride when he was growing up, saying it “would have made it so much easier to connect with [his] community”.

He added: “It’s lovely that the Perthshire queer community now has a way of finding one another.”

The Perth celebration in August will be the first full-scale event the festival has hosted since 2019, when over 8,000 attendees marched alongside host Sir Iain McKellen, who is best known for his role in the Lord of the Rings.

Last year events were held at The Yard and Ice Factory in Perth with workshops, stalls, pub quizzes and Pride-themed cocktails.

This year’s Perthshire Pride

This year’s event, sponsored by SSE, will begin with a march from the South Inch car park at11am on August 13.

Community acts will perform on the Ross William Robertson Scott stage on Mill Street between 12pm and 6pm with a Pride market nearby and an after-party at the Bank Bar.

The stage is named after Ross Scott from Kirkcaldy, who died of Aids in 2020 after spending the final stage of his life raising awareness about HIV.

Perthshire Pride chairperson Dougie Scott said: “We are delighted to be returning as a full-scale event for 2022 and are incredibly excited that local hero and LGBTQ+ activist Alan Cumming will be joining the Perthshire LGBTQ+ community on the day.

“Perthshire Pride is only as big as the hearts of our LGBTQ community and only as strong as the support from our allies.

“On August 13 we would like to invite everyone to join us to be visible, to be proud, and to most importantly to be their true selves in the safe and supportive environment that is Perthshire Pride.”

Call for local businesses to get involved

The Perthshire Pride team are calling on local businesses to decorate their shops for the event to “bring some pride to the high street”.

Participating businesses will be offered a chance to be featured on the Perth Pride map and will be provided with Perthshire Pride charity collection pots.

The charity is also looking for marshals and volunteers to help with the event.

Any businesses or volunteers interested in getting involved should contact info@perthshirepride.com for more information.