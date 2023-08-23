Hollywood actor Alan Cumming enjoys cuddle with furry cinema-goers on return to Aberfeldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hollywood actor Alan Cumming enjoys cuddle with furry cinema-goers on return to Aberfeldy

The star - who was born in the Perthshire town - met those running The Birks Cinema.

By Ben MacDonald
Alan Cumming met dogs Star and Jess during his visit to The Birks Cinema in Aberfeldy
Alan Cumming met dogs Star and Jess during his visit to The Birks Cinema in Aberfeldy. Image: Omar Shamma

Hollywood actor Alan Cumming enjoyed a cuddle with two furry cinema-goers during a return to Aberfeldy.

The star, who was born in the Perthshire town 58 years ago and grew up in Carnoustie, is a patron of The Birks Cinema.

He visited the venue – which recently faced a threat to its future – to install a plaque on a seat he has sponsored.

He also enjoyed a cuddle with dogs Star and Jess – said to be regular visitors to The Birks.

Alan Cumming ‘discusses past, present and future of Aberfeldy cinema’

A Facebook post said: “It was such a pleasure to catch up with (Cumming) and discuss the past, present and future of the cinema.

“Alan had a great time mingling with our regular guests, Star and Jess, had the opportunity to meet some of our talented acoustic music night musicians, and selected his sponsored seat in our auditorium.

“It was truly a special visit that left everyone with a smile on their face.”

Alan Cumming places a plaque on a seat at The Birks Cinema in Aberfeldy
Cumming puts a plaque on a cinema seat he has sponsored. Image: Omar Shamma
Alan Cumming outside The Birks Cinema in Aberfeldy with cinema manager Patty Havey (middle) and programme and community development manager Fiona MacEwan
Cumming with cinema manager Patty Havey (middle) and programme and community development manager Fiona MacEwan. Image: Omar Shamma

The future of the cinema was hanging in the balance at the start of the summer.

Those who help run The Birks blamed a range of factors for a drop in footfall, including the rise of online streaming, the cost-of-living crisis and even the nice weather.

A campaign was launched to raise £25,000 to help support the cinema’s future.

That target has since been met.

£25k fundraising target for The Birks Cinema met

Brett DeWoody, acting chair of The Birks, told The Courier: “Thanks to the support of the community and Birks Cinema fans from around the world, we surpassed our target of £25,000.

“We have also increased memberships to the Birks Cinema Trust, which provides an ongoing source of donations each year.

“Additionally, the recent slate of excellent films – the new Mission Impossible, Oppenheimer, and of course Barbie – has also led to increased attendance to films and activity in our cafe bar.

A general view of The Birks Cinema in Aberfeldy
The cinema launched a £25,000 fundraiser earlier this summer. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Brett DeWoody inside The Birks Cinema in Aberfeldy
Brett DeWoody of The Birks Cinema. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“This is all great news, which has really helped our bottom line.

“That said, we aren’t getting complacent and know there are challenges ahead.

“The staff and board of trustees continue to stay focused on a variety of improvements to help secure the future of The Birks Cinema.”

Cumming spoke to The Courier earlier this year about his relationship with the Pride movement.

