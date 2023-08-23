Hollywood actor Alan Cumming enjoys cuddle with furry cinema-goers on return to Aberfeldy

Hollywood actor Alan Cumming enjoyed a cuddle with two furry cinema-goers during a return to Aberfeldy.

The star, who was born in the Perthshire town 58 years ago and grew up in Carnoustie, is a patron of The Birks Cinema.

He visited the venue – which recently faced a threat to its future – to install a plaque on a seat he has sponsored.

He also enjoyed a cuddle with dogs Star and Jess – said to be regular visitors to The Birks.

Alan Cumming ‘discusses past, present and future of Aberfeldy cinema’

A Facebook post said: “It was such a pleasure to catch up with (Cumming) and discuss the past, present and future of the cinema.

“Alan had a great time mingling with our regular guests, Star and Jess, had the opportunity to meet some of our talented acoustic music night musicians, and selected his sponsored seat in our auditorium.

“It was truly a special visit that left everyone with a smile on their face.”

The future of the cinema was hanging in the balance at the start of the summer.

Those who help run The Birks blamed a range of factors for a drop in footfall, including the rise of online streaming, the cost-of-living crisis and even the nice weather.

A campaign was launched to raise £25,000 to help support the cinema’s future.

That target has since been met.

£25k fundraising target for The Birks Cinema met

Brett DeWoody, acting chair of The Birks, told The Courier: “Thanks to the support of the community and Birks Cinema fans from around the world, we surpassed our target of £25,000.

“We have also increased memberships to the Birks Cinema Trust, which provides an ongoing source of donations each year.

“Additionally, the recent slate of excellent films – the new Mission Impossible, Oppenheimer, and of course Barbie – has also led to increased attendance to films and activity in our cafe bar.

“This is all great news, which has really helped our bottom line.

“That said, we aren’t getting complacent and know there are challenges ahead.

“The staff and board of trustees continue to stay focused on a variety of improvements to help secure the future of The Birks Cinema.”

