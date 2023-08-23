MSIP: ‘Remarkable’ firms chosen for accelerator programme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MSIP: ‘Remarkable’ firms chosen for accelerator programme

This year's cohort follows 20 companies which have taken part in the scheme and gone on to receive grants totalling more than £1.4 million.

By Gavin Harper
Participants in the MSIP accelerator programme. Image: MSIP.
Ten innovative young companies have been chosen for the latest accelerator programme at Dundee’s Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP).

The programme at MSIP is committed to increasing sustainable mobility and decarbonisation solutions.

MSIP is a joint venture between Michelin, Dundee City Council and Scottish Enterprise.

It aims to drive growth and diversity in the Scottish economy, while addressing the global climate emergency.

Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc in Dundee. Image: MSIP

The accelerator programme is part-funded by Scottish Enterprise and delivered by Skillfluence.

It has been designed to help young companies that are developing new solutions in sustainable mobility and decarbonisation.

‘Astounding progress’ for MSIP companies

MSIP’s innovation director Sarah Petrie said: “The purpose of the MSIP accelerator programme is to help companies grow.

“The 31 companies that have participated to date have demonstrated some astounding progress.

“In the past 18 months alone, MSIP Accelerator companies closed equity investments totalling £1.08 million and sales have increased by over £2m in the same period.”

Ms Petrie said 20 companies that took part in the scheme received innovation grants totalling £1.47m.

Sarah Petrie, innovation director at Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc. Image: MSIP

She added: “Several have been recognised for their ground-breaking products and businesses

“To have 10 new ambitious companies to work with and continue that level of impact is incredibly exciting.”

The 12-week scheme will aim to provide the participants with access to the skills, knowledge, networks and advice to enhance their solutions.

A number of participants will become the first users of MSIP’s newly launched innovation labs.

They will also have first access to the soon-to-launch £4.75m innovation hub.

Who is taking part in MSIP accelerator programme?

  • Other Way Climate: Accelerating climate action in every journey and every vehicle
  • Donaa: An AI tool to detect defects in real-time during 3D printing
  • Boaber by Innovate Rural: An on-demand boat travel booking app using the power of AI
  • BioBright: Elevating Interiors with Algae Elegance – enhancing spaces, oxygenating lives and nurturing the planet
  • Copper & Carbon: IRIS – A powerful wind turbine which can speed up the net zero ambition
  • Redbarn Group (trading as Veritherm): Decarbonising buildings and empowering sustainability by making measurement mainstream
  • Recarbox: The garage innovation that fits into any common car parking space and makes electric driving and safe parking accessible to anyone.
  • Well Spent: Upcycling brewers’ spent grain into healthy snacks
  • HydroTrux (Greenway Fuels): Drive CH2ange – co-combustion H2 kits made for fleets.
  • A 10th, unnamed business

Praise for ‘remarkable’ firms taking part

Alison Gray, founder and director of Skillfluence, said: “We’re excited to collaborate with the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc team to support this remarkable cohort of founders.

“They’re creating businesses poised to significantly benefit the world.

“Given the pressing climate challenges, their efforts, alongside MSIP’s, have gained unparalleled significance.

“We look forward to working with them to accelerate their impact.”

How Inside how the MSIP innovation hub could look.
The firms will be among the first to use MSIP’s multi-million-pound innovation hub. Image: MSIP

Suzanne Sosna from Scottish Enterprise said: “It is fantastic to see the calibre of innovators we have coming forward in the accelerator.

“It’s really exciting to help them develop the ideas that will tackle the climate challenge.”

