MSIP: ‘Remarkable’ firms chosen for accelerator programme

Ten innovative young companies have been chosen for the latest accelerator programme at Dundee’s Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP).

The programme at MSIP is committed to increasing sustainable mobility and decarbonisation solutions.

MSIP is a joint venture between Michelin, Dundee City Council and Scottish Enterprise.

It aims to drive growth and diversity in the Scottish economy, while addressing the global climate emergency.

The accelerator programme is part-funded by Scottish Enterprise and delivered by Skillfluence.

It has been designed to help young companies that are developing new solutions in sustainable mobility and decarbonisation.

‘Astounding progress’ for MSIP companies

MSIP’s innovation director Sarah Petrie said: “The purpose of the MSIP accelerator programme is to help companies grow.

“The 31 companies that have participated to date have demonstrated some astounding progress.

“In the past 18 months alone, MSIP Accelerator companies closed equity investments totalling £1.08 million and sales have increased by over £2m in the same period.”

Ms Petrie said 20 companies that took part in the scheme received innovation grants totalling £1.47m.

She added: “Several have been recognised for their ground-breaking products and businesses

“To have 10 new ambitious companies to work with and continue that level of impact is incredibly exciting.”

The 12-week scheme will aim to provide the participants with access to the skills, knowledge, networks and advice to enhance their solutions.

A number of participants will become the first users of MSIP’s newly launched innovation labs.

They will also have first access to the soon-to-launch £4.75m innovation hub.

Who is taking part in MSIP accelerator programme?

Other Way Climate: Accelerating climate action in every journey and every vehicle

Donaa: An AI tool to detect defects in real-time during 3D printing

Boaber by Innovate Rural: An on-demand boat travel booking app using the power of AI

BioBright: Elevating Interiors with Algae Elegance – enhancing spaces, oxygenating lives and nurturing the planet

Copper & Carbon: IRIS – A powerful wind turbine which can speed up the net zero ambition

Redbarn Group (trading as Veritherm): Decarbonising buildings and empowering sustainability by making measurement mainstream

Recarbox: The garage innovation that fits into any common car parking space and makes electric driving and safe parking accessible to anyone.

Well Spent: Upcycling brewers’ spent grain into healthy snacks

HydroTrux (Greenway Fuels): Drive CH2ange – co-combustion H2 kits made for fleets.

A 10th, unnamed business

Praise for ‘remarkable’ firms taking part

Alison Gray, founder and director of Skillfluence, said: “We’re excited to collaborate with the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc team to support this remarkable cohort of founders.

“They’re creating businesses poised to significantly benefit the world.

“Given the pressing climate challenges, their efforts, alongside MSIP’s, have gained unparalleled significance.

“We look forward to working with them to accelerate their impact.”

Suzanne Sosna from Scottish Enterprise said: “It is fantastic to see the calibre of innovators we have coming forward in the accelerator.

“It’s really exciting to help them develop the ideas that will tackle the climate challenge.”