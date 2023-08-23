STEVE FINAN: If the plan is a car-free Dundee, tell us now

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: If the plan is a car-free Dundee, tell us now

"Some people support banning fossil fuel cars. Fair enough, it is their right to take that stance, but have the decency to tell us either way."

Are football parking restrictions a sign of more bans to come? Image: DC Thomson
By Steve Finan

The low emission zone, active travel routes, a councillor talking up “20 minute neighbourhoods”, parking restrictions around Dens and Tannadice – a less suspicious man than me might think Dundee doesn’t like cars.

A Dundonian might count the number of places they can’t drive, or soon won’t be able to, and surmise the town is phasing out cars.

I ask the city council, is that the plan? Do you intend to ban petrol and diesel cars altogether? Or all cars?

Are the next steps in “changing for the future” (your website’s catchline) all to be taken on foot?

If so, where and when will the next restrictions be?

Some people support banning fossil fuel cars. Fair enough, it is their right to take that stance.

But have the decency to tell us either way.

Will more residential streets, like Hindmarsh Avenue, suddenly see changes? Which ones? When?

This is vital because if we need electric cars it’ll take time to rearrange budgets to purchase one (if we ever can) and fix up charging points.

In a car-free city some might want to move house closer to schools, workplaces, bus routes, or family. That can take years, and cost a fortune.

This  chipping away – a ban here, loss of a carriageway there, a parking crackdown around the football grounds – isn’t being fair with people.

This is dishearteningly consistent with you so rarely offering individual opinions on big issues.

If you want to ban cars in Dundee – at least tell us the plan

The Olympia scandal, the fire alarms scandal, the investment zone status snub – you’ve kept silent so often you’ve forgotten that your aim should be to inform constituents what’s happening in their city.

You think secretive governance is acceptable. Well it’s not. This is a city with a tradition of straight talking. You’ve had that sucked out of you with your omerta-like closing of ranks.

If you don’t intend further restrictions, let’s hear you say that. Will diesel and petrol cars always be welcomed in Dundee? Can you guarantee access to all parts of the city?

Even if no firm decisions have been made, at least outline the strategy.

You’re supposed to communicate. You’re supposed to tell people what you’re doing, and why, when, where, and show the workings that led you to a conclusion.

Skilled politicians connect regularly with their electorate. Mediocre ones blurt out a truth now and then. Incompetent ones say nothing because, I assume, they lack intelligence and articulateness.

That’s a hard thing to say, isn’t it?

Are you angered by me misrepresenting you? That nasty troublemaker criticising you unfairly again?

Well how would anyone know different when you don’t say anything?

You, yes you as an individual councillor – shut me up. Put me in my place. Wither me with your laser-focused logic.

You. I’m pointing at you, councillor. Your recent actions have made it look like cars are the enemy in Dundee. Is that right? Is that wrong? Will you publish your thoughts?

Surprises hit hard-pressed Dundonians in the pocket. Here’s your chance to cut out surprises.

