STEVE FINAN: If the plan is a car-free Dundee, tell us now

The low emission zone, active travel routes, a councillor talking up “20 minute neighbourhoods”, parking restrictions around Dens and Tannadice – a less suspicious man than me might think Dundee doesn’t like cars.

A Dundonian might count the number of places they can’t drive, or soon won’t be able to, and surmise the town is phasing out cars.

I ask the city council, is that the plan? Do you intend to ban petrol and diesel cars altogether? Or all cars?

Are the next steps in “changing for the future” (your website’s catchline) all to be taken on foot?

If so, where and when will the next restrictions be?

Some people support banning fossil fuel cars. Fair enough, it is their right to take that stance.

But have the decency to tell us either way.

Will more residential streets, like Hindmarsh Avenue, suddenly see changes? Which ones? When?

This is vital because if we need electric cars it’ll take time to rearrange budgets to purchase one (if we ever can) and fix up charging points.

In a car-free city some might want to move house closer to schools, workplaces, bus routes, or family. That can take years, and cost a fortune.

This chipping away – a ban here, loss of a carriageway there, a parking crackdown around the football grounds – isn’t being fair with people.

This is dishearteningly consistent with you so rarely offering individual opinions on big issues.

If you want to ban cars in Dundee – at least tell us the plan

The Olympia scandal, the fire alarms scandal, the investment zone status snub – you’ve kept silent so often you’ve forgotten that your aim should be to inform constituents what’s happening in their city.

You think secretive governance is acceptable. Well it’s not. This is a city with a tradition of straight talking. You’ve had that sucked out of you with your omerta-like closing of ranks.

If you don’t intend further restrictions, let’s hear you say that. Will diesel and petrol cars always be welcomed in Dundee? Can you guarantee access to all parts of the city?

Even if no firm decisions have been made, at least outline the strategy.

You’re supposed to communicate. You’re supposed to tell people what you’re doing, and why, when, where, and show the workings that led you to a conclusion.

Skilled politicians connect regularly with their electorate. Mediocre ones blurt out a truth now and then. Incompetent ones say nothing because, I assume, they lack intelligence and articulateness.

That’s a hard thing to say, isn’t it?

Are you angered by me misrepresenting you? That nasty troublemaker criticising you unfairly again?

Well how would anyone know different when you don’t say anything?

You, yes you as an individual councillor – shut me up. Put me in my place. Wither me with your laser-focused logic.

You. I’m pointing at you, councillor. Your recent actions have made it look like cars are the enemy in Dundee. Is that right? Is that wrong? Will you publish your thoughts?

Surprises hit hard-pressed Dundonians in the pocket. Here’s your chance to cut out surprises.