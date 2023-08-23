Montrose appoint Andrew Stirling as a new director – as local businessman goes from starring at Links Park as a kid to boardroom

Montrose have announced the appointment of local businessman Andrew Stirling to the board.

Stirling, owner of Stirfresh and Upper Dysart Larder, will bring a wealth of business experience to the Montrose board and a passion for the game.

Born in Arbroath, Stirling went school in Montrose at Ferryden Primary where he starred on the Links Park pitch.

He also went on to play for junior side Montrose Roselea.

As owner of Stirfresh, Stirling supplies locally sourced fruit and vegetables to supermarket chains like Aldi.

They go by the mantra of ‘from our family to yours.’

ANDY APPOINTED AS NEW GABLE ENDIES DIRECTOR Montrose FC have confirmed the appointment to the Board of Directors of local businessman Andy Stirling.https://t.co/2liBfOYh6W pic.twitter.com/V09VpEH4Qv — Montrose FC (@MontroseFC) August 23, 2023

“I was honoured to be asked to join the board here at Montrose and delighted to accept the invitation,” Stirling told Montrose FC’s website.

“My first experience of Links Park was playing in a Puttullo Cup final whilst at primary school.

“I could never have imagined then, that one day I would become a director of the club.

“I have watched with great admiration as Stewart Petrie, the players staff and board have taken the club to new heights.

“And I will do everything I can to help support my fellow directors in continuing this ongoing development and success.”

Andrew Stirling ‘committed to supporting and promoting local community’

Stirling’s appointment was endorsed by leading figures on the Montrose board.

“Andy is well known and respected in the local business world,” said Montrose chief executive Peter Stuart.

“He is committed to supporting and promoting his local community whenever possible.

“As such, he is a great fit and will be a real asset to us on the board.”

Montrose chairman John Crawford added: “I would like to extend a warm welcome to Andy, who will be a familiar face to many at Links Park.

“Over many years, together with his family, Andy has supported the club in a number of ways. We look forward to further strengthening that relationship.”