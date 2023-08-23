Montrose appoint Andrew Stirling as a new director – as local businessman goes from starring at Links Park as a kid to boardroom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Montrose appoint Andrew Stirling as a new director – as local businessman goes from starring at Links Park as a kid to boardroom

Stirfresh and Upper Dysart Larder owner Stirling will add a wealth of business experience to the Montrose board.

By Ewan Smith
Montrose FC chairman John Crawford, director Andrew Stirling and chief executive Peter Stuart.
Chairman John Crawford and chief executive Peter Stuart welcome new director Andrew Stirling to the board. Image: Montrose FC.

Montrose have announced the appointment of local businessman Andrew Stirling to the board.

Stirling, owner of Stirfresh and Upper Dysart Larder, will bring a wealth of business experience to the Montrose board and a passion for the game.

Born in Arbroath, Stirling went school in Montrose at Ferryden Primary where he starred on the Links Park pitch.

He also went on to play for junior side Montrose Roselea.

As owner of Stirfresh, Stirling supplies locally sourced fruit and vegetables to supermarket chains like Aldi.

They go by the mantra of ‘from our family to yours.’

“I was honoured to be asked to join the board here at Montrose and delighted to accept the invitation,” Stirling told Montrose FC’s website.

“My first experience of Links Park was playing in a Puttullo Cup final whilst at primary school.

“I could never have imagined then, that one day I would become a director of the club.

“I have watched with great admiration as Stewart Petrie, the players staff and board have taken the club to new heights.

“And I will do everything I can to help support my fellow directors in continuing this ongoing development and success.”

Andrew Stirling ‘committed to supporting and promoting local community’

New Montrose director Andrew Stirling owns Stirling Potatoes and Stirfresh. Image: DCT Media.

Stirling’s appointment was endorsed by leading figures on the Montrose board.

“Andy is well known and respected in the local business world,” said Montrose chief executive Peter Stuart.

“He is committed to supporting and promoting his local community whenever possible.

“As such, he is a great fit and will be a real asset to us on the board.”

Montrose chairman John Crawford added: “I would like to extend a warm welcome to Andy, who will be a familiar face to many at Links Park.

“Over many years, together with his family, Andy has supported the club in a number of ways. We look forward to further strengthening that relationship.”

More from Football

Hearts will play a key European tie against PAOK ahead of their trip to Dundee on Sunday. Image: SNS
Dundee can't expect any tiredness from Hearts says Tony Docherty despite playing FOUR times…
Scott Allan playing for Arbroath FC at Gayfield Park
Arbroath ace Scott Allan set for loan switch to Northern Irish champions Larne
Charlie Mulgrew in action for Dundee United
Charlie Mulgrew can 'sleep at night' after Dundee United exit as veteran defender reflects…
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean has accelerated the club's recruitment drive.
PODCAST: St Johnstone had to take transfer gamble and is a Mathew Cudjoe contract…
Craig Sibbald, left, and Dundee United skipper Ross Docherty
Jim Goodwin on Craig Sibbald 'fright' as Dundee United boss offers Ross Docherty fitness…
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee players are 'bursting' to improve insists Tony Docherty as he reveals need to…
St Johnstone's Dimitar Mitov has been called up by Bulgaria.
St Johnstone goalie Dimitar Mitov thoroughly deserves international call-up, says Steven MacLean
Jay Turner-Cooke scores for Newcastle United against Gateshead.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean outlines role he sees for Newcastle starlet Jay Turner-Cooke
Rory MacLeod in action with Dundee United
Rory MacLeod lands Scotland U19 call-up as Dundee United kid eyes Belgium and Czech…
New St Johnstone loan signing, Luke Robinson
Luke Robinson: St Johnstone loan signing 'ready to kick on' at McDiarmid Park

Conversation