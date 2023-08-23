Dundee vintage trainer shop set to move into Wellgate centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee vintage trainer shop set to move into Wellgate centre

Dundee Sole will leave its existing outlet on Hilltown to move into the bigger space.

By Andrew Robson
Dundee Sole plans to move vintage shoe shop to Wellgate Centre
Kris Boyle, owner of Dundee Sole. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

A vintage trainer shop in Dundee is set to move into the Wellgate Shopping Centre.

Dundee Sole will leave its existing outlet a short distance away on Hilltown to move into the bigger space on the top floor of the centre.

Owner Kris Boyle says the new store will open on September 1, although work will still take place to the shopfront after that.

It comes as a boost for the struggling Wellgate.

The Courier’s High Street Tracker shows more than half the shops in the centre are empty – compared with just 13% at the Overgate.

Dundee Sole moving to Wellgate after ‘tough year’

In a post on the Dundee Sole Facebook page, Kris confirmed the move to the Wellgate.

He said: “I’m very proud that I’ve taken this small business which, back in 2017, was operating out of my front room, to the shopping centre I was once in every Saturday as a kid.

“It’s been a tough year with the leak and cost-of-living crisis so most people reading this might think it’s a bad move as retail in the high street is dying.

Dundee sole owner stands in front of new Wellgate premises.
Kris outside his new Wellgate premises. Image: Dundee Sole/Facebook

“But the dream was always to build a shop for the love of vintage trainers.

“I intend to be one of the last lads’ shops standing.”

Dundee Sole was said to be Scotland’s first vintage trainer shop when it opened.

It also operates a “sneaker laundry and trainer refurbishment centre” where old trainers can be brought back to life.

Dundee vintage trainer shop, Dundee Sole
Trainers at the Dundee Sole shop on Hilltown. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Kris added: “I want to thank everyone who has supported me on this journey.

“The fun starts next month and I hope to see you all there.”

Kris previously revealed how he had been left starstruck when when American rap legend Raekwon the Chef reached out to him through Instagram to enquire about a pair of trainers.

It comes after a sofa shop also moved into the Wellgate Shopping Centre last month, taking on the former Peacocks unit on the ground floor.

Earlier this week, a business rates crackdown was approved by councillors in Dundee in a bid to reduce the number of empty properties.

More from Business

Much of Colliford reservoir in Cornwall dried up after the relentlessly dry weather in 2022, with many people subject to a hosepipe ban for a year (Ben Birchall/PA)
Water companies almost breached licences to keep supply flowing, documents show
Dame Alison Rose, who resigned as chief executive of NatWest last month (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Ex-NatWest boss Alison Rose set for £2.4m payout after resigning over Farage row
Participants in the MSIP accelerator programme. Image: MSIP.
MSIP: 'Remarkable' firms chosen for accelerator programme
Some 86% of parents with a baby under one are concerned about the rising cost of infant formula, research by Iceland suggests (PA)
Iceland calls for urgent changes to laws around sales of baby formula
Calum MacLellan is the owner of Taste Perthshire in Bankfoot, along with his wife Jane.
Taste Perthshire owner reveals how family business created 'the perfect all-round stop on the…
New figures showed the UK’s private sector shrank in August due to pressure from high borrowing costs (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Recession fears grow as UK private sector suffers shock decline
Two train operators have taken ‘significant steps’ towards helping families with young children travel, but “others badly lag behind’, according to a new report (Joe Giddens/PA)
Train operators praised for helping families with young children
Costain has been involved in the drilling works for HS2 tunnels (Joe Giddens/PA)
Costain hints at renewed dividend after four years
Action will take place at a date to be determined, Prospect said (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Civil Aviation Authority workers vote in favour of industrial action
The industry is already highly concentrated (PA)
Watchdog fears eased over Tube signalling impact from rail infrastructure deal

Conversation