Dundee vintage trainer shop set to move into Wellgate centre

A vintage trainer shop in Dundee is set to move into the Wellgate Shopping Centre.

Dundee Sole will leave its existing outlet a short distance away on Hilltown to move into the bigger space on the top floor of the centre.

Owner Kris Boyle says the new store will open on September 1, although work will still take place to the shopfront after that.

It comes as a boost for the struggling Wellgate.

The Courier’s High Street Tracker shows more than half the shops in the centre are empty – compared with just 13% at the Overgate.

Dundee Sole moving to Wellgate after ‘tough year’

In a post on the Dundee Sole Facebook page, Kris confirmed the move to the Wellgate.

He said: “I’m very proud that I’ve taken this small business which, back in 2017, was operating out of my front room, to the shopping centre I was once in every Saturday as a kid.

“It’s been a tough year with the leak and cost-of-living crisis so most people reading this might think it’s a bad move as retail in the high street is dying.

“But the dream was always to build a shop for the love of vintage trainers.

“I intend to be one of the last lads’ shops standing.”

Dundee Sole was said to be Scotland’s first vintage trainer shop when it opened.

It also operates a “sneaker laundry and trainer refurbishment centre” where old trainers can be brought back to life.

Kris added: “I want to thank everyone who has supported me on this journey.

“The fun starts next month and I hope to see you all there.”

Kris previously revealed how he had been left starstruck when when American rap legend Raekwon the Chef reached out to him through Instagram to enquire about a pair of trainers.

It comes after a sofa shop also moved into the Wellgate Shopping Centre last month, taking on the former Peacocks unit on the ground floor.

Earlier this week, a business rates crackdown was approved by councillors in Dundee in a bid to reduce the number of empty properties.