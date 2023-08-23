Arbroath ace Michael McKenna talks up the benefits of being part-time and urges full-time stars to give it a go

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Arbroath ace Michael McKenna talks up the benefits of being part-time and urges full-time stars to give it a go

McKenna believes many players would enjoy the game more if they made the step into part-time football.

By Ewan Smith
Arbroath midfielder Michael McKenna.
Michael McKenna believes part-time football can often be better than the full-time game. Image: SNS

Michael McKenna balances a career as an electrician in Edinburgh with life as a part-time player at Arbroath.

The Lichties star often has so little time between shifts and training that he will eat his dinner in the shower.

But he could not be happier.

McKenna firmly believes he has achieved the right balance in life by starring at a high level with Lichties and ensuring he has a ready-made career when he hangs up his boots.

And he feels more full-time players should seriously consider the part-time game as a better option.

Several of McKenna’s team-mates – including captain Tam O’Brien – have opted to remain part-time ahead of more ‘lucrative’ options on paper.

And McKenna fully endorses that approach.

Michael McKenna has been a key player for Arbroath over the last few years. Image: SNS

“Too many players believe that going part-time is a something you do when your career is ending,” said McKenna, named Championship Player of the Year in 2022.

“That’s definitely not the case.

“In fact, it can sometimes be the start of your career.

“I’ve been full-time before at Livingston and it’s not always all it’s cracked up to be.

“Unless you are going to go to very top end of the Scottish Premiership at the likes of Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts or Hibernian then you should never rule out part-time.

“It’s quite often a better option.

“How many players are at full-time clubs and training all week without getting a game?

“Where’s the benefit in that? Where’s the fun?

“Sometimes I feel players hang onto the dream for too long. Unless you are exceptional and really stand out then the chances of making it at the very top are limited.

“So do you stay on the bench at a full-time club just to be able to tell people you are a full-time footballer?

“I know some players do.

“I remember being at Livingston and not playing and every day became a chore.

“Because football was my job I couldn’t switch off from the fact I was training day in, day out without a game to look forward to.

“At least when you are part-time you have a life away from the game.

“You can switch off and focus on your work when football isn’t working out.

Michael McKenna played full-time football at Livingston. Image: SNS.

“You can also enjoy the game more when you are away from your day job. It’s the best of both worlds.

“As a part-time player you can also plan for the future. You can get your life set up for when you finish playing.

“I know young players don’t often look that far ahead but there will come a time when football stops.

“As a part-time player you can get all the benefits of playing the game you love while making an income elsewhere. More should try it.”

Michael McKenna says Arbroath have ‘hardest recruitment job in football’

While McKenna feels more full-timers should see the benefits of going part-time, he completely understands the challenge that faces Arbroath’s recruitment team.

Arbroath appointed Barry Sellars as head of recruitment last October and he has been working through the club to enhance their squad.

Barry Sellars Arbroath’s head of recruitment. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Nine new players have arrived this summer with at least one more expected before the transfer window closes.

Midfielder McKenna added: “I genuinely think it must be the hardest recruitment post in Scottish football.

“Our club has grown so much over the years.

“Arbroath is now in a position in the Championship where it’s hard to only dip into the part-time market.

“There are some really talented players in the lower leagues but the step-up is huge.

Aaron Steele playing for Arbroath FC
Aaron Steele is one of nine new signings at Arbroath this term. Image: SNS

“A lot of us have had to learn to cope with the demands of the Championship.

“We’ve had a few years here to become Championship players. It’s not every player than can cut it here.

“We have to try and source the very best part-time players or convince full-time players to go part-time.

“That isn’t easy but I think we’ve actually signed very well in the summer.

“We’ve added players with real quality and real potential and when we get our first result the positive momentum can take us forward.”

More from Football

Montrose FC chairman John Crawford, director Andrew Stirling and chief executive Peter Stuart.
Montrose appoint Andrew Stirling as a new director - as local businessman goes from…
Hearts will play a key European tie against PAOK ahead of their trip to Dundee on Sunday. Image: SNS
Dundee can't expect any tiredness from Hearts says Tony Docherty despite playing FOUR times…
Scott Allan playing for Arbroath FC at Gayfield Park
Arbroath ace Scott Allan set for loan switch to Northern Irish champions Larne
Charlie Mulgrew in action for Dundee United
Charlie Mulgrew can 'sleep at night' after Dundee United exit as veteran defender reflects…
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean has accelerated the club's recruitment drive.
PODCAST: St Johnstone had to take transfer gamble and is a Mathew Cudjoe contract…
Craig Sibbald, left, and Dundee United skipper Ross Docherty
Jim Goodwin on Craig Sibbald 'fright' as Dundee United boss offers Ross Docherty fitness…
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee players are 'bursting' to improve insists Tony Docherty as he reveals need to…
St Johnstone's Dimitar Mitov has been called up by Bulgaria.
St Johnstone goalie Dimitar Mitov thoroughly deserves international call-up, says Steven MacLean
Jay Turner-Cooke scores for Newcastle United against Gateshead.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean outlines role he sees for Newcastle starlet Jay Turner-Cooke
Rory MacLeod in action with Dundee United
Rory MacLeod lands Scotland U19 call-up as Dundee United kid eyes Belgium and Czech…

Conversation