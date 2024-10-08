North East Fife community claims council is ‘rejecting’ warnings over site of two serious crashes in six weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

North East Fife community claims council is ‘rejecting’ warnings over site of two serious crashes in six weeks

Strathkinness and Blebo Craigs residents are intensifying their calls for action on a blackspot road.

By Claire Warrender
North East Fife community claims council is ‘rejecting’ warnings over site of two serious crashes in six weeks
Strathkinness and Blebo Craigs residents are intensifying their calls for action on a blackspot road.

A Fife community is intensifying its pleas for action after two serious crashes at a notorious blackspot.

However, residents say Fife Council officials are rejecting their attempts to highlight dangers on the B939 near St Andrews.

A 38-year-old St Andrews man died following an accident at Strathkinness crossroads on August 24.

A minibus in a field following the latest accident at a blackspot on the B939 near Blebo Craigs
A minibus in a field following the latest accident at a blackspot on the B939 near Blebo Craigs on Friday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

And a minibus carrying children ended up in a field after a two-vehicle crash near Blebo Craigs on Friday.

Residents in both villages – along with neighbouring communities – have been warning of a potential tragedy for years.

And Drew Park, from Blebo Craigs, has emailed road safety officials with details of more than a dozen accidents on a three-mile stretch between Strathkinness junction and Pitscottie.

But officials have asked the 80-year-old to stop sending his reports as only investigations carried out by police are taken into consideration.

Need for ‘radical rethink’ on speed at accident blackspot

“I’ve lived here for more than 30 years and have been recording accidents for the last three,” Mr Park said.

“There have been a lot of incidents, including three or four fairly serious accidents in that time.

“I email the council every time something happens. But I got a reply saying ‘I respectfully request you refrain from notifying me about all these accidents’.

“I refused to do so because I feel it’s important.

“If there’s another serious or fatal accident they can’t deny they knew about our fears.”

Of particular concern to residents is the 60mph speed limit on almost the entire stretch of the B939.

It includes two sharp Z-bends which often catch drivers out, they say.

And while the limit was reduced to 50mph at Strathkinness junction, they say it should be cut further to 40.

“It’s still far too fast,” says Mr Park. “There needs to be radical rethink about the speed limit.”

‘Treat speed limit as a maximum, not a target’

Fife Council lead transportation consultant Steve Sellars says police road accident data, shared with all local authorities, helps monitor the road network.

It only gives details of accidents where people are injured.

And it allows councils to compare locations in a consistent way.

“There will inevitably be incidents when police are not advised but these will usually be minor and not involve injuries,” he says.

“The circumstances of these latest incidents will be investigated and police will share any appropriate information.”

Mr Sellars describes the B939 as a typical rural route with the national speed limit of 60mph.

“Drivers should always treat a speed limit as a maximum and not a target, while driving to the prevailing conditions,” he adds.

“Refreshed signage and road markings are in place to help drivers negotiate the route as safely as possible.”

Conversation