North East Fife community claims council is ‘rejecting’ warnings over site of two serious crashes in six weeks

A Fife community is intensifying its pleas for action after two serious crashes at a notorious blackspot.

However, residents say Fife Council officials are rejecting their attempts to highlight dangers on the B939 near St Andrews.

A 38-year-old St Andrews man died following an accident at Strathkinness crossroads on August 24.

And a minibus carrying children ended up in a field after a two-vehicle crash near Blebo Craigs on Friday.

Residents in both villages – along with neighbouring communities – have been warning of a potential tragedy for years.

And Drew Park, from Blebo Craigs, has emailed road safety officials with details of more than a dozen accidents on a three-mile stretch between Strathkinness junction and Pitscottie.

But officials have asked the 80-year-old to stop sending his reports as only investigations carried out by police are taken into consideration.

Need for ‘radical rethink’ on speed at accident blackspot

“I’ve lived here for more than 30 years and have been recording accidents for the last three,” Mr Park said.

“There have been a lot of incidents, including three or four fairly serious accidents in that time.

“I email the council every time something happens. But I got a reply saying ‘I respectfully request you refrain from notifying me about all these accidents’.

“I refused to do so because I feel it’s important.

“If there’s another serious or fatal accident they can’t deny they knew about our fears.”

Of particular concern to residents is the 60mph speed limit on almost the entire stretch of the B939.

It includes two sharp Z-bends which often catch drivers out, they say.

And while the limit was reduced to 50mph at Strathkinness junction, they say it should be cut further to 40.

“It’s still far too fast,” says Mr Park. “There needs to be radical rethink about the speed limit.”

‘Treat speed limit as a maximum, not a target’

Fife Council lead transportation consultant Steve Sellars says police road accident data, shared with all local authorities, helps monitor the road network.

It only gives details of accidents where people are injured.

And it allows councils to compare locations in a consistent way.

“There will inevitably be incidents when police are not advised but these will usually be minor and not involve injuries,” he says.

“The circumstances of these latest incidents will be investigated and police will share any appropriate information.”

Mr Sellars describes the B939 as a typical rural route with the national speed limit of 60mph.

“Drivers should always treat a speed limit as a maximum and not a target, while driving to the prevailing conditions,” he adds.

“Refreshed signage and road markings are in place to help drivers negotiate the route as safely as possible.”