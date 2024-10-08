Arbroath fish and chip shop announces closure

A “beloved” fish and chip shop in Arbraoth has announced it will close.

The Marina in Arbroath will shut on Sunday after more than six years on Ladybrdige Street.

In a Facebook post, the takeaway and restaurant thanked customers for their continued support while teasing “first of its kind” plans for the site.

The Marina Arbroath to close

It read: “It’s been a privilege to have served the community for over six years.

“Most recently being recognised as a finalist in the national fish and chips award.

“We would like to extend our thanks to all of our customers, past and present, for their continued support that has been a key component of our continued success.”

Restaurant bosses also teased “exciting” plans for a new concept within the current premises.

The post added: “It’s not all sad news though.

“The Marina site will be reopening under a new name and concept with something new, exciting and a first of its kind for Arbroath – opening by the end of October.

“It’s an honour to leave the business on such a high and we are incredibly excited for what the future holds.”

The Marina was put on the market in November 2023, with Graham and Sibbald describing it as an “established and beloved takeaway business.”

It comes after Barclay Ross on Commerce Street confirmed it would close in the near future.