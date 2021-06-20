Last Class 2021 is here! It’s the return of our annual celebration of the Primary 7 pupils across our communities who are saying farewell to their primary school days.

Every day this week we’ll be publishing online galleries and special souvenir printed supplements of P7 class photos from schools across Tayside and Fife.

This is your complete guide to where to find each school photo online and in print.

Which schools will be featured?

Fife schools: Balmullo, Canongate, Castlehill, Ceres, Lawhead, Greyfriars, Leuchars, Newport, Balmerino, Wormit, Tayport, Guardbridge, Strathkinness.

Perthshire schools: Abernethy, Alyth, Balhousie, Coupar Angus, Letham, Craigie, Goodlyburn, Inchview, Inchture, Kinnoull, Invergowrie, Moncreiffe, Longforgan, North Muirton, Newhill, Oakbank, Our Lady’s, Robert Douglas Memorial, Rattray, Ruthvenfield, Viewlands, Tulloch, St Ninian’s.

Angus schools: Andover, Burnside, Borrowfield, Ferryden, Birkhill, Friockheim, Hayshead, Grange, Letham, Maisondieu, Monikie, Mattocks, Newbigging, Murroes, Liff, Newtyle, Northmuir, Rosemount, Seaview, Southesk, Southmuir, St Margaret’s, St Thomas, Timmergreens, Warddykes, Strathmore, Woodlands, Lochside.

Dundee schools (A-G): Ardler, Ancrum Road, Ballumbie, Barnhill, Blackness, Claypotts, Clepington, Craigiebarns, Craigowl, Dens Road, Downfield, Eastern, Fintry, Forthill, Glebelands.

Dundee schools (H-Z): High School of Dundee, Kingspark, Longhaugh, Mill of Mains, Our Lady’s, Rosebank, Rowantree, St Peter and Paul, St Andrew’s, St Clement’s, St Fergus, St Joseph’s, St Francis, St Ninian’s, Tayview, Victoria Park.

When will each school be featured?

Fife schools: Gallery online at 4pm on Sunday June 20 | Printed supplement in the Evening Telegraph on Monday June 21

Perthshire schools: Gallery online at 4pm on Monday June 21 | Printed supplement in the Evening Telegraph on Tuesday June 22

Angus schools: Gallery online at 4pm on Tuesday June 22 | Printed supplement in the Evening Telegraph on Wednesday June 23

Dundee schools (A-G): Gallery online at 4pm on Wednesday June 23 | Printed supplement in the Evening Telegraph on Thursday June 24

Dundee schools (H-Z): Gallery online at 4pm on Thursday June 24 | Printed supplement in the Evening Telegraph on Friday June 25

Where can I buy copies of the paper?

The Evening Telegraph is available from local newsagents, shops and supermarkets.

You can order copies from us direct by phoning 0800 318846.

Where can I buy the photos?

To search for and order photos visit our photo sales website at: photoshopscotland.newsprints.co.uk.

(Note: some photos may have been submitted by the schools themselves. In this case we are unable to sell copies but you can contact your school direct.)