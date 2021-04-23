Angus man crushed as he worked on van in ‘serious but stable’ condition

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Angus man who was found trapped under a vehicle he had been working on in Montrose remains in a ‘serious but stable’ condition.

Police Scotland said the man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee after he was found under the vehicle.

He is receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the incident.

The 43-year-old was said to have been seriously injured after the van he was working under on Ferry Road, Montrose moved and collided with a car, trapping him.

Two fire appliances were stationed on Ferry Road in Montrose, along with colleagues from Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service.

In an update, a Police Scotland spokesman told The Courier: “Around 4.10 pm on Thursday, 22 April, 2021, police and emergency services were called after a 43-year-old man was seriously injured when a van he was working under on Ferry Road, Montrose, appears to have moved and collided with another car trapping him underneath the van.

“He was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where medical staff describe his condition as serious but stable.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”