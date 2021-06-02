Covid-19: Pupils asked to self-isolate after case at Seaview Primary School

Pupils at an Angus primary school have been asked to self-isolate for 10 days after a case of Covid-19 was reported.

Parents of primary 2 pupils at Seaview Primary School in Monifieth identified as close contacts have been asked to keep their child off school until June 10. The class teacher will also be self-isolating.

Pupils can return to class on June 11 unless they develop symptoms during the isolation period.

The school is tracing contacts and further information will be released to those affected by the NHS and education department as soon as possible.