Case of Covid-19 confirmed at Angus primary school

A case of Covid-19 has been confirmed at a primary school Monifieth, with close contacts being asked to self-isolate.

The case was found at Grange Primary School in Monifieth, which currently hosts 346 pupils.

So far no other cases have been confirmed, however close contacts are being asked to self-isolate.

The school is the second in Angus to have a recorded case of the virus, with pupils at Seaview Primary School also self-isolating.

Other outbreaks have also been identified in Kirriemuir.

An Angus Council spokesperson said “I can confirm there is one case of Covid-19 linked to Grange Primary School.

“All close contacts have been identified and asked to self-isolate.”