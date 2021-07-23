Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local / Angus & The Mearns

Inglis Court: Row rumbles on over plans to demolish and rebuild Edzell sheltered housing

By Steven Rae
July 23 2021, 6.00am Updated: July 23 2021, 8.06am
Inglis Court.

A row over the proposed demolition of a former Angus sheltered housing complex has taken a step further, with one councillor claiming the building has been “hugely undervalued”.

In 2018 council officers decided the 24 one-bedroom flats and three-bedroom house at Inglis Court in Edzell would be demolished.

However the decision has proven controversial, with questions raised about the valuation of the properties, as well as environmental considerations.

Inglis Court.

Councillors previously backed a £3.5 million regeneration project, which would see 21 properties built on the site.

Brechin and Edzell SNP councillor Kenny Braes has since claimed that the true value of the existing properties, the cost of the brownfield land the new development would be built on, along with the rebuild, would total more than £5m.

Councillor Kenny Braes wants a review to be heard by the council on the future of Inglis Court. (Library image).

Mr Braes said: “The original council assessment of the value of Inglis Court appeared to be around £200,000, for 24 one-bedroom flats and a three-bedroom house.

‘Flats valued at nothing’

“It was only after we received reports showing that the properties were in very good condition, with no structural faults and meeting all the required standards.

“Then I started to look at it a bit more and the figure of £200,000 for 24 flats and a house – well the house is worth nearly that on its own. So 24 flats are then valued at nothing, pretty much.

“I had a look on local property websites and I can’t see any one-bedroom ex-council flats available for £40,000 or less.

Inglis Court.

“Three-bedroom ex-council houses generally are advertised at £120,000 or more, so I’ve no reason to believe those properties are worth any less. It appears the properties have been hugely undervalued.

‘Huge environmental consideration’

“It just doesn’t seem to me to be value for money, or environmentally. The carbon it would use to knock down the flats and rebuild is about 10 times what it would be to refurbish. So a huge environmental consideration there.”

Mr Braes said that the Inglis Court properties could have a “long life” ahead and noted that as well as the SNP group, independent councillors David Cheape and Lois Speed, and Conservative and Unionist member Gavin Nicol also backed a review into the matter.

Independent councillor Lois Speed has also backed a review.

He added: “We certainly want the reopening as sheltered housing to be considered in a full review, but there are other options such as selling it on the open market.

“If we choose not to demolish it, there wouldn’t need to be a massive hurry to sell it as quickly as possible because we won’t need the site for rebuilding on.

“Even if they’re not refurbished they can be sold as is. There’s nowhere else really you can buy a flat for £40,000 in a nice enough village like Edzell.”

In June, Carnoustie councillor David Cheape tried to raise a motion, in an attempt to halt the scheme to secure a full valuation of the site and options appraisal.

However, Angus Provost Ronnie Proctor ruled the motion incompetent after discussing the issue in private with officials.

Councillor David Cheape.

Mr Proctor declined to comment on the matter this week, on grounds of impartiality.

A bid by developer Mark Guild to buy Inglis Court for £400,000 was knocked back by the local authority last month.

Mark Guild tried to purchase Inglis Court for £400,000.

He said his company Guild Homes would look to upgrade the existing houses and then work with a sheltered housing or retirement housing provider to run the complex.

An Angus Council spokeswoman said: “The matter is subject to a report coming to committee after the summer recess”.

