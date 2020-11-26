Rapid Covid-19 tests available to Dundee students returning home for Christmas

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Students across Dundee will be able to book free rapid tests for Covid-19 from next week ahead of the Christmas holidays.

The lateral-flow tests – where swabs are taken from the mouth and nose – will be available to all students in the city, whether they have symptoms or not, from Monday.

Those enrolled at Dundee and Abertay Universities as well as at Dundee & Angus College are being encouraged to book in.

The centre will also accept some from St Andrews University and other local colleges.

It will be located at Dundee University’s Institute of Sport and Exercise with the results available in around an hour.

Officials will need to cater for the estimated 20,000 students enrolled on courses across the three higher education providers in the city.

Students have been encouraged to book a test online if they plan to leave the city to see family or for any other reason over the festive break.

If they are positive, they will be asked to take a further more accurate PCR test to confirm the result and they should self-isolate.

If the result is negative, they should minimise contact with others and travel as soon as possible.

The tests are voluntary but students have been strongly advised to take them.

Scottish Government advice is to book two tests, three-to-five days apart.

A spokesperson for Abertay University said: “We are working closely with the Scottish Government, the local public health team and the University of Dundee to offer asymptomatic students access to Covid testing before the Christmas break.

“All students have been made aware of the voluntary programme and issued with extensive information and FAQ guidance, including detailed arrangements for testing, travel and moving teaching online.”

Just last week the university put out an urgent call for staff.

It is understood these positions have already been filled and the centre will have a capacity of 800 tests per day.

St Andrews University will also open a similar testing centre on Monday.