Melting Mandalorian at one with The Force after epic £2k Dundee snow fundraiser

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A local artist has raised almost £2,000 for the Archie Foundation after his Star Wars-inspired snow sculpture went viral.

Douglas Roulston, an artist and teacher from Broughty Ferry, said the response to his creation had been “unbelievable.”

© SYSTEM

The impressive statue, which depicted two popular characters from the hit Disney Plus show the Mandalorian, did not survive the thaw but donations are continuing to pile up in its memory.

A JustGiving page set up by Douglas and his friends has already raised £1,415, with a further £557.68 coming in from a bucket he had put next to the piece.

The sculptor said: “From something that I thought was just a bit of fun that was only going to raise a few hundred pounds, this is unbelievable.

“The Archie Foundation are coming over tomorrow to collect the money and they were talking about getting a big cheque or something like that. It’s awesome.

“The thing is, if I’d originally known I was going to get a charity involved I would have done a lot more.

“I’m thinking about doing another one, maybe there’s an indoor ski slope somewhere that would like to have me, or maybe I could do one out of sand.”

The Star Wars sculpture, which was inspired by Douglas’s son, also went viral on social media.

The proud dad added: “I shared it on Tik Tok and it got over 230,000 views, which was amazing.

“I actually had to hire an agency to take care of all the requests I was getting from different news agencies to share it.

“I had the likes of CNN reaching out to me. I’m not sure if they ended up using the pics but they still got in touch.”

Douglas’s work also captured minds locally, with people stopping by to get their picture taken with their favourite sci-fi duo.

He added: “It’s been great, the best part of it was all the people saying how it had just put a smile on their face.

“I kind of felt sad when I saw that it had melted actually.

“It was a wee bit of a downer with the whole event coming to an end.

“I teach at a school, so I’ve had some of my pupils mentioning it to me over Teams.

“Hopefully, I’ve managed to inspire some people and next time we have snow there will be snowmen popping up all over the place.”