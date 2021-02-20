Carnoustie pensioner thanks people who rushed to help him after he suddenly collapsed at bus stop

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Angus pensioner has thanked the group of complete strangers who helped him after he suddenly collapsed at a Carnoustie bus station.

Iain Wallace, 67, was waiting for his bus to get a bone marrow sample taken at Ninewells hospital on Tuesday morning when he realised “something wasn’t feeling right.”

He said: “My wife had just dropped me off at the bus stop next to the Aboukir Hotel, I’d told her I’d get the bus to the hospital myself.