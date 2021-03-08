Ferry pub Papa Jacques’ beer garden plan

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A popular Broughty Ferry pub has lodged plans for a beer garden to boost its coronavirus recovery.

Papa Jacques in Brook Street has lodged plans with Dundee City Council for an extension to the rear of the property.

Proposals by architect Jon Frullani show a canopy-covered seating area for several tables, surrounded by a timber fence.

Neighbour notification for the recently-lodged proposals runs until March 26.

The council has set a determination deadline of April 24 for the planning bid.

Food deliveries from the business have remained in high demand during the latest lockdown, and their range of cocktails have also proved popular with at-home customers.