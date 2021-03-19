No fines issued to revellers at Magdalen Green as residents hit out at mess left behind

Something went wrong - please try again later.

No fines were issued to revellers celebrating St Patrick’s Day at Magdalen Green as police revealed they “offered advice” to those attending the event on Wednesday night.

Eyewitnesses reported as many as 200 revellers congregated at the West End beauty spot and were drinking openly and socialising without adhering to the required social distancing regulations.

Residents living in the area had made calls to the force to report those who had gathered barbecues and booze and on Thursday morning, the remnants of empty bottles and cans, as well as general rubbish, was left on Magdalen Green.

Finlay Wilson, Dundee’s kilted yoga instructor who lives nearby, said: “When I went to walk my dog on the green on Thursday morning, as I do every day, we had to pick our way through loads of smashed glass, trampled into the grass.

“I have several issues with this. Apart from the clear breach of Covid restrictions, I don’t understand why they had to leave so much rubbish behind in what is a public park used by many people, including young families.

“This is a green space that allows many people who obey the Covid restrictions to get outside in the nice weather and enjoy using the area for recreation and exercise.

“Now those people are having to avoid shards of glass from dozens or broken bottles that is embedded in the grass.

“I also hold yoga sessions there and before my next session on Saturday, when people will be practicing yoga in their bare feet, I will need to do a full sweep of the area and make sure it is glass free.

“What part of leaving dozens of black bags of rubbish piled up beside the bins is clearing up behind themselves?”

Finlay said he also had concerns that people had travelled from out with Dundee to attend the gathering.

He added: “Among the rubbish there were ticket stubs lying around which clearly showed that some people had travelled from other places to take part.”

Another local resident who lives close to Magdalen Green said: “Police arrived at about at about 5.45pm but it was just one van.

“Two officers spoke to several groups of people, but I didn’t see anyone move on after being spoken to, so either the police didn’t say all that much or they were being ignored.

“There looked to be a BBQ smoking as well and some of them were playing a bit of football.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 5.30pm on Wednesday March 17, police received a report of groups gathering at Magdalen Green in Dundee.

“Officers attended and engaged with members of the public, providing suitable advice.

“A number of those involved dispersed and regular patrols were carried out in the area.”