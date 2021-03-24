Demand at Dundee food larder quadruples in just three months

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Demand at a Dundee food larder has quadrupled since the start of 2021, with hundreds more people a week seeking help.

And a city debt advice centre has warned they fear things are only going to get worse with the return to more pressure to spend when lockdown restrictions ease next month.

Jim Sorrie, director of Fairfield Community Sports Hub who started a food larder in the Drumgeith Pavilion last May, said they had noticed a huge leap in demand during the past few months.

At the start of the year there were around 15 people visiting each day, which has increased to 60.

Jim said: “We are seeing around 50 to 60 people coming for help in the two hours we are here in the mornings.

“There is little doubt things are getting worse for people and many are in crisis and having to turn to centres like this to feed their families.”

Susan Glass, who is currently furloughed from her own job as a manager for a card company, is volunteering at the larder.

She said the 20% pay cut many on furlough have received is the difference between food and heating.

“More and more people are turning to the larder to feed their families,” she said.

“We are seeing people from all walks of life who, because of the pandemic, are facing situations they have never been in before and have to come here for help.

“We are seeing people who are furloughed because that 20% of the wages they are losing could mean having the make the choice between feeding their families and keeping them warm.

“We are also having more visits from those who are self-employed, people like hairdressers and those who run their own business because they are getting no income at all just now. There is also an increase in people who work in pubs.

“People are struggling to support their families and there has been a big increase in demand for nappies and baby products and toiletries – we’re even seeing a demand for washing powder and we are splitting boxes to give to people.”

Among those who have been supporting the Fairfield Larder is Jim Fyffe of drinks company JF Kegs.

Jim has already donated around £10,000 to the larder and has now provided a further £2,100 worth of food vouchers that will be distributed to 49 local families.

Jim said: “I’m a Fintry lad and I’ve been lucky enough to do well for myself so I want to try to do my bit to support local families.

“People are struggling because of this pandemic and the brilliant thing is that communities are now doing everything they can to support each other – I’m delighted to be a part of that.”

There are also worries that the removal of a £20 Universal Credit uplift in October will also heap more financial pressure on to already struggling families.

Fay Costello, senior money advice worker at Brooksbank Debt and Benefits Advice Service said that there is little doubt that more people are turning to foodbanks and larders for help to feed their families.

Fay said: “I think that part of the reason for that is that because so many people have been forced into crisis because of the pandemic there is no longer the stigma attached to asking for help.

“Previously before people were embarrassed to turn to a food larder but that is now going.

“In one way it is sad that we are in this situation but it is also positive that the stigma of asking for help is now going.”

Fay said that people from all walks of life, even some who previously had lucrative careers were now facing crisis.

She said: “Sadly I think things are going to get worse before they get better.

“When this lockdown begins to end on April 26 and people can go places again and non essential shops reopen it’s only going to put more financial pressure on families.

“Things are not going to just get better overnight and many people will remain out of work.

“We are seeing more people than ever applying for jobs and there’s not enough to go round.

“Add to that the fact that Universal Credit payments will be cut on October 1, leaving families worse off and things are definitely not going to get any better for people.”

Fay said that the centre is currently involved in a pilot scheme with Fairfield which sees people going to the larder referred to the Brooksbank debt advice service to see what other help and support they could be entitled to.

She said: “We are just getting going with this but everyone is working together to help struggling families, be it with financial support, mental health support and any other type of advice they need to point them in the right direction of the kind of support they need.”