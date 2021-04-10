Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

When you think of Philadelphia, New York and Houston and Charleston, the first things which come to mind are cultural landmarks and some of the most famous sports teams and movie sets in the world.

And despite travel restrictions meaning so many have been unable to go abroad, a new road trip released by a car rental company could help you see the sights – in a unique way.

Avis has launched a new map which highlights the towns and villages scattered around the country which all share their name with more famous namesakes – and one Dundee scheme is one of the top attractions.

Forget the V&A and The Law or the McManus Galleries and the Discovery, Charleston is the area which has been highlighted to visit on the new map.

The scheme shares its name with the famous city in South Carolina, but while the vast green spaces of South Road Park could certainly provide a memorable picture for the holiday album, just what exactly could tourists expect on their visit?

Former Lord Provost and Charleston resident Bob Duncan admitted he was a “little surprised” to hear the scheme had been recognised within the UK road trip experience.

“Charleston is a good place to live, though I’m not certain it’s a great location for tourists coming. One thing is for sure though, they’ll certainly get a warm welcome,” Bob said.

“South Road Park is an excellent park and the wider Charleston area encompasses Camperdown Park so there are a lot of amenities about.

“There is the Balgarthno Stone Circle on Myrekirk Road as well.

“It’s about time in Dundee we were singing the praises of some of our areas so I’m delighted someone else has.”

‘It is good to get some recognition’

Charleston stalwarts Liz Baird and Rose Bastianelli admitted they weren’t sure if they’d recommend a visit to the area as a first port of call.

Rose added: “We are really surprised to hear of our area being recognized. Charleston does have a good multicultural society already.

“If people were visiting I would recommend the green spaces like Camperdown Park on the outskirts.

“As much as I think people would get a warm welcome I’m not sure if I’d tell anyone to visit here specifically.”

Liz added: “It is good another part of the city is getting some recognition, though I am a very surprised that Charleston has been highlighted.

“If people do decide to come I agree they would get a warm welcome and they could get a wee cake from Clark’s Bakery, I would recommend them.

“Most of the things I think I would highlight would be on the periphery of Charleston.”

‘I’m very surprised’

Catherine Edgar admitted she wasn’t sure there was enough in the area to keep visitors here for long.

She added: “I’m very surprised by this. I’m delighted they’ve picked the area where I’ve lived for over 30-years but I don’t really understand why they’ve picked Charleston.

“Camperdown is brilliant for the kids if you were travelling with a family, that’s one place I’d recommend to visit.

“I would definitely recommend going to the Tandoori Hut for some food.”