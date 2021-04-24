VIDEO: Huge plumes of smoke visible as three fire crews tackle Dundee industrial estate blaze

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An emergency response has been under way at a Dundee industrial estate for more than two hours.

Police Scotland are currently assisting the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) with a fire at Nobel Road, in West Gourdie Industrial Estate.

Large plumes of smoke are visible rising above buildings at the industrial estate, with Nobel Road, Wade Street and Arrol Street closed off to traffic and pedestrians.

It is understood the fire is at the NWH recycling centre.

Roadside waste

A spokesman for the SFRS said “a large amount of roadside waste” was currently alight, but did not confirm which business was affected.

Three vehicles, including one high-reach appliance, have been sent by the fire service to fight the blaze.

The alarm was raised around 10.05pm on Friday evening.