Dundee golfer, 90, has no plans to slow down after celebrating milestone birthday

A Dundee golfer admitted he has no plans to give up his beloved sport even at the grand old age of 90.

Joe Reilly has covered every blade of grass on the fairways and greens of Caird Park Golf Course and the former Camperdown course over the last several decades.

The former weaver, who retired in the mid 90s, admitted he has “no idea” what the secret is to him playing well into his senior years after turning 90 on April 23.

“I still love playing the game now as much as I did way back when,” he said.

“You don’t think your style of game is changing as you get older, but you don’t get the same distance now and duff a few shots – I’m probably swearing more now as a result.

“My golf chums tell me ‘I’m still lucky to be playing,’ I still feel as fit as a fiddle though and play off a handicap of 27.

“I have no idea what the secret is to me still playing. I still keep a scorecard and scored a 100 on my recent scorecard – which isn’t too bad.”

Joe, from the Dryburgh area of the city, joined Camperdown Golf Club in 1966, before joining the Logie Recreation Club who play out of Caird Park Golf Club.

He added: “I got a season ticket for Camperdown in the 1960s and it must have cost me around £2 in modern money.

“A pint cost 1/3 (1 shilling and 3 pence) in old money and nip cost you half crown in those days.

“I joined the Logie Club in 1976 and we went on to play out of Caird Park, I couldn’t put a number on the games I’ve played but it’s certainly been a few.”

Joe said he was “disappointed” at the closure of the Camperdown Golf Course which is near to his home.

He added: “I’ve still been able to take a few balls over to Camperdown just to work on my game.

“It’s a shame to see the course closed now after all these years, I think it closed a month earlier than it should have as a result of the pandemic.”

The pensioner revealed he was looking forward to getting on the course more regularly after recent eye operation.

His recent birthday celebrations had seen his pals at the Caird Park course club in to celebrate the occasion with him.

And they also managed to get out on the course for a round last weekend, as plans for a party had to be put on hold due to Covid restrictions.

Joe said: “The guys at Caird Park had clubbed together and got me a bottle of whiskey and some cash which was nice. I’ve actually still got the card from them from when I turned 80.

“Hopefully I’ll get back to belting out a few tunes on the karaoke shortly at the Logie Recreational Club.

“I enjoy singing a wee bit of ‘Somewhere Beyond The Sea’ and still enjoy the dancing.”