An eminent scientist has admitted hoarding indecent images of children at his Broughty Ferry home.

Dr Paul Andrews is awaiting sentence after he pled guilty to downloading the sick images in 2019.

Andrews was formerly employed at the University of Dundee as the director of operations at the National Phenotypic Screening Centre.

He had been involved in groundbreaking research in the hope of developing the world’s first male contraceptive pill, funded by a £900,000 grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The 54-year-old appeared personally at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit the single charge against him.

Andrews, a first offender, pled guilty to taking or permitting to be taken indecent images or pseudo images of children between November 8 and 11 2019 on Seafield Road, Broughty Ferry.

Solicitor Mark Harrower opted to reserve mitigation until social work reports had been prepared.

Sheriff Neil Bowie made Andrews subject to the sex offender’s register ahead of sentencing in June.

His bail order was allowed to continue.