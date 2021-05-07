Morning papers: Latest Scottish and UK news at a glance on May 7

Something went wrong - please try again later.

This morning’s issue of The Courier leads with the story of an NHS doctor who faked an illness in order to make more cash from private practice.

Dr Simon Thomas has been given 12 month suspension from all medical practice after it was performing undeclared work at two private medical hospitals, sometimes while on sick leave.

It is believed that he could have earned £82,000 to £110,000 a year at his other role.

Man dies after being injured outside city flats

Meanwhile, today’s Evening Telegraph reports that a 70-year-old man who was found injured outside a block of flats on Baldovan Terrace has died.

It’s understood that the pensioner fell from one of the windows of the flat.

Elections dominate national coverage

Meanwhile, election news has dominated coverage on a national level.

The Daily Record and the Scottish Daily Mail both predict disappointment for the SNP on their front pages, citing pollster Dr John Curtice, who claims that the party could narrowly miss the majority they need to secure second referendum.

The i newspaper and the Scotsman have reported the wait for results that many Scots are experiencing today, as Covid-19 delays election results.

Vote counts are expected to pour in from across the country today and tomorrow, with the final results expected by Saturday evening.

Navy gunships send French fishermen running

The Metro and the Scottish Sun both lead with the news that gunships were called in to clear a blockade of French fishing boats which surrounded the island of Jersey.

The European fishermen were blockading the island as part of a protest against post-Brexit fishing rights, which they claim are having an unfair impact on them.

The standoff ended after the Prime Minister ordered that Navy gunships be sent in to clear off the trawlers.

Read more of the latest local, Scottish, UK and world news at The Courier and Evening Telegraph websites.