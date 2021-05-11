Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A new archive project that has preserved memories of Abertay University for future generations is to go on display.

The Abertay archive project, Abertay 25, has been gathering the memories of university students and faculty.

Young helpers

This was part of a two-year project to create a new archive of the university’s 134-year-old history.

With funding from the National Lottery, the 250 Young Ambassadors spent time pouring through archives, as well as contacting people connected to the university to fully explore its history.

The Abertay 25 Project Team will now display the stories at a special online event celebrating the end of the project on Tuesday May 11.

University archivist Ruaraidh Wishart said: “It’s been an amazing journey exploring the university’s archives, going back to our beginnings and discovering more stories to tell the public.”

Public engagement officer, Hope Busák, added: “We’ve been so lucky with the people that have supported us, both in the university and also in the community, to keep Abertay 25 running through the pandemic and makes their achievements remarkable.”

Phases

The project ran in three phases, with the first engaging with 250 Young Ambassadors and project volunteers to research 25 stories of change-makers and innovations from the university’s archives.

The second phase was a memory exchange between the Young Ambassadors, and former staff and students, culminating in a series of short stop-motion animations.

The last phase produced education packs for use in community groups and schools, taking users through a research project based on one of the Abertay 25 stories.

Sue Moody, chairwoman of the team, said “We’re so proud of the achievements of everyone involved in the Abertay 25 Project – the Young Ambassadors, the volunteers, but especially Hope and Ruaraidh.

“They have steered it through such challenging circumstances and produced such an amazing legacy for the university to build upon.

“Not just the education packs, but also a working archive for the university, that I am sure will continue to reveal more incredible stories about the history of the university that will inspire other projects and contribute more to the education provided by the institution in future.”

The Showcase event will be available to view online from 7pm on Tuesday May 11.