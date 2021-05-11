Plans for 150 new homes in Dundee met with objections ahead of council meeting

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Almost 50 people have objected to plans for a new housing development, which will be put before councillors next week.

Plans were submitted to build the housing estate on land to the east of Ballumbie Road, near Ballumbie Castle.

Planners have recommended approval of the development ahead of the planning committee on Monday.

The development, from Stewart Milne Homes, would offer a mix of semi-detached and detached two-storey homes, with either three, four or five bedrooms.

This would be the second phase in this area, with an earlier phase one to the south already under construction.

Locals complained about the noise from the development last year, calling it “absolutely horrendous”.

Now, 48 objections have been submitted by the local community after a public consultation for phase two of the development.

Concerns raised included there being a lack of primary school and doctor’s surgery capacity, it would have a detrimental impact on wildlife, and would create dangerous and overcrowded roads for the community.

Dundee Civic Trust also raised concerns during the consultation, saying that the new houses would reduce open, green space and that there were no plans for public art.

Councillors have been asked to approve the development, with the report addressing some of the concerns.

It stated that additional capacity would be provided at the nearby Ballumbie Primary School, adding: “Ballumbie Primary School was built with capacity taking in to account future housing developments in Whitfield.”

There is a park and open space to the south of the new estate on Peebles Drive, and therefore planners did not feel it would be reasonable to require another within the new development.

The report concluded: “The design (of the development) is bespoke to the site and its wider context enhancing the identity of this part of Dundee.

“Buildings have been designed to address open space and streets providing natural safety and inclusive places.

“The proposed development will create a vibrant and attractive place which is accessible and well connected with high quality green infrastructure promoting visual quality and encouraging social interaction and activity.”