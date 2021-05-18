Dundee named in top three most fun places to be a student

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dundee student leaders have welcomed a new survey which found the city was one of the top three most fun places to study.

With the offering of over 250 societies and sports teams and a number of pubs and restaurants nearby, the city is second in the poll. Leeds takes first place, while Durham ranks third.

The survey, carried out by accommodation provider, Study Inn, ranked Dundee in the top three UK cities.

St Andrews in Fife came in at number four for student satisfaction, whilst Glasgow was placed at number seven overall. Edinburgh did not make it into the top ten.

Study Inn took the top 20 universities from the Guardian’s league table and rated them based on the five categories that they say matter most.

Categories include the number of pubs and restaurants, the average pint price, how many societies the University has, and the Student Crowd student scores.

Dundee scored highly across the board. Study Inn researchers found the average cost of pint in the city is £2.92.

This placed Dundee second only to Lancaster, where students pay £2.80 on average for a pint.

St Andrews came fifth with students paying around £3.10 for a pint in the Fife town.

The number of societies also helped the university, with students having over 250 to choose from including Bollywood dance; debating; self defence; cheerleading; Judo, and basketball.

Fun score

Dundee gets a “fun score” of 3.8 out of a possible total of 5 by Study Inn.

Welcoming the results, Dundee University Students’ Association (DUSA) president Scott Quinn said: “We’re so thrilled to see the University of Dundee ranked as the second most fun place to be a student in the UK. This is a testament to the countless hours put in by staff and student volunteers to create a great experience.”

He added: “Dundee’s 250+ societies and groups rose to the challenges of COVID-19 and successfully managed to create digital communities and activities for the thousands of students around the world who choose to study at the University.

“The passion, drive and creativity of our student body is a real asset to our community.

“We can’t wait to see the return of their award-winning in-person events when it is safe to do so.”

Study Inn said: “Dundee is full of life, and has a variety of societies to join, pubs and food places to choose from. There is everything a student would want, Dundee will most likely have.”