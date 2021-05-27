Dundee Scouts seeking adult volunteers as waiting list builds during lockdown

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dundee Scouts are calling for adult volunteers in an effort to avoid post-Covid waiting lists.

The group, which has almost 600 members across the city, already has a small waiting list as people sign back up after the pandemic.

Scouting has five different sections, beavers, cubs, scouts, explorers, network, with kids aged between six to 25, with both girls and boys welcome to sign up.

The groups help young people develop by encouraging them to have fun and make friends and sets them up with skills for life.

‘Volunteering makes you feel great, widens your circle of friends and gives you the skills and experience you might need for that first job, promotion or career change.’ Chief Scout @BearGrylls on why volunteering at Scouts is #GoodForYou ⬇️https://t.co/hnAKvZNiIp — Scouts (@scouts) May 27, 2021

Wait List

Chris Jenkins, Dundee Scouts district secretary, said he hopes adding more volunteers to the group will help avoid kids having to wait too long to join the club.

He said: “At present, we have 592 youth members (6-25) in our district over the five sections we have (beavers, cubs, scouts, explorers, network) with a further 203 adults helping at group and district level.

“Though this may sound like a lot of adults, we do need more.

“As we begin to come out of lockdown and restrictions are lifting we are expecting an upturn in youth membership back to pre-covid levels where we had almost 750 youth members.

“There is currently a small waiting list which will grow if we don’t have the adult provision to support growth and we don’t want anyone to have to wait too long before they can join the Scouting journey.”

Volunteering

Adult volunteers with the scouts can take part in as many different activities and experiences as they choose.

Chris said: “Some of our adults give an hour per week, with some giving a bit more of their time to support activities, camps, committees and countless other undertaking. It’s really about how much time they are willing to give – there’s no set hours!

“We also have a district campsite, and halls which require a management and maintenance team to undertake all manner of tasks to keep them running safely.”

Scout meetings were cancelled during lockdown, but Chris hopes more people to sign up as things open back up – and hopes to avoid a lengthy wait list.

Campaign

A new campaign, #GoodForYou, is highlighting the benefits adult volunteers get out of Scouting.

The campaign hopes to involve adults, putting the spotlight on benefits such as improving physical and mental health, developing new skills and connecting with the community.

Volunteering at Scouts isn’t just about changing young people’s lives. It’s about doing something that’s #GoodForYou too. Good for your health and happiness, good for developing skills, and good for making friends. Find your local volunteering opportunity: https://t.co/2kh1qiUxK4 pic.twitter.com/dUZnb4LKB5 — Scouts (@scouts) May 27, 2021

Chris added: “We give young people experiences and opportunities which not only benefit themselves, but also their families and the wider community.

“Scouting is for everyone there are so many aspects which make up our programme, whether it’s creative, outdoors, adventurous, educational, leadership or community based.

“There is a badge and awards scheme in all sections of scouting which help our members find new interests, show their progress and celebrate their achievements.”

The group have a sign-up process, which helps connect volunteers with where they’d work best within the group.

Chris added: “Whether that is working with young people in a uniformed role at weekly meetings and running camps, or if it’s more adult aimed through training, development, support and management roles.

“We always want to match people up where they will get the best out of themselves, and those they work with.”

For more information on volunteering with the scouts, click here.