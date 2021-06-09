Wednesday, June 9th 2021 Show Links
Dundee

Abertay student cleared of wrongdoing after 'women have vaginas' free speech row

By Lindsey Hamilton
June 9 2021, 9.58am Updated: June 9 2021, 12.44pm
© Paul ReidPost Thumbnail

A law student who was investigated after making “offensive” comments including “women have vaginas” has been cleared of all wrongdoing.

Lisa Keogh was reported by classmates at Abertay University following comments made during a debate, including saying “the difference in physical strength of men versus women is a fact”.

Fellow law students said her comments were offensive and discriminatory, which led to a misconduct investigation against Ms Keogh, 29, and a row over the university’s free speech stance.

