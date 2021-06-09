A law student who was investigated after making “offensive” comments including “women have vaginas” has been cleared of all wrongdoing.

Lisa Keogh was reported by classmates at Abertay University following comments made during a debate, including saying “the difference in physical strength of men versus women is a fact”.

Fellow law students said her comments were offensive and discriminatory, which led to a misconduct investigation against Ms Keogh, 29, and a row over the university’s free speech stance.