Broken-hearted family of Paul Scott pay tribute to ‘kind, caring and loving’ Dundee man

The widow and family of Dundee plumber Paul Scott have said they have been left devastated by his death.

The 32-year-old’s body was discovered in Fife on Wednesday, three days after he was reported missing.

Paul was reported missing from his Dundee home on June 28, when he was last seen around 10.50pm.

Broken-hearted

In a joint family statement, his widow Sarah and mum Shirley, along with other family members, thanked everyone who tried to find Paul, and for their kind words following his death.

“We are broken-hearted Paul is no longer with us,” they said.

“We have been overwhelmed by the kind comments, support and outpouring of love for Paul from so many – that speaks testament to the kind, caring and loving person he is.

“This has been a great shock to us all.

“Paul will forever be with us and we will hold on to and cherish the many memories we have with him.

“We thank everyone for their efforts and support in finding Paul, this meant a great deal to Sarah Shirley, Jim and the family.”

Loved by many

It comes after Paul’s brother-in-law, Christopher Campbell-Weir, confirmed his death on social media.

“It is with a broken heart that I share the news that Paul is no longer with us,” he said.

“He is loved by his wife my sister Sarah Scott, his mum Shirley and the rest of our families and close friends.

“We thank everyone for the effort they put in to sharing the information to help in finding Paul.

“We wish he was able to see how many people loved and cared for him. The families now just need time to come to terms with this.

“We all love Paul so so much and are truly devastated.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police in Dundee can confirm that a body has been found in Fife during the search for missing man Paul Scott who was last seen on Monday June 28.

“Formal identification has yet to take place, but Paul’s family have been made aware.”