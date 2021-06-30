Body found in search for missing Dundee man Paul Scott

Police searching for missing Dundee man Paul Scott have confirmed they have found a body.

Formal identification has still to take place but Mr Scott’s next of kin have been informed.

Fife search

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police in Dundee can confirm that a body has been found in Fife during the search for missing man Paul Scott who was last seen on Monday June 28.

“Formal identification has yet to take place, but Paul’s family have been made aware.

“Thanks to the local community for their support.”

Mr Scott was reported missing from his home in Dundee on Monday June 28, when the 32-year-old was last seen around 10.50pm.

The self-employed plumber originally came from Fife.