Covid: Jason Leitch hopeful Dundee’s ‘oil tanker will turn’

Dundee’s growing Covid outbreak has been described as an “oil tanker” by Jason Leitch.

Cases are soaring in the city and hospital admissions of patients with coronavirus are growing at a rapid pace.

But at a briefing on Friday, Professor Leitch, Scotland’s national clinical director, said he is hopeful the outbreak will soon be contained.

“Dundee does have high numbers,” he said.

“I’m very hopeful that big oil tanker will turn in the next days and weeks as we’ve seen it fall in other places.

“For instance South Lanarkshire is still very high, but down in the last seven days.

“So it is possible to get those numbers down, it just takes a long, long time.”

More money

In the briefing, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed additional funding of almost £380 million is being made available for the vaccination programme, Test and Protect, and PPE.

Ms Sturgeon also said that more than half of the adult population was now fully vaccinated.

From Monday, all mainland health boards will provide drop-in vaccinations for all adults over the age of 18.

Second doses will be available for anyone who received their first dose over 8 weeks ago.

Glasgow and Lothian will also have mobile vaccination units.

“What we’re trying to do is make this as easy and accessible for as many people as possible,” said Ms Sturgeon.

“Vaccination is the reason that this surge in cases hasn’t led to a re-imposition of lockdown.

“All of us do still need to play a part over and above vaccination to ensure we get through this next stage as quickly as possible.”

The first minister also addressed questions concerning the soaring positive cases nationwide.

“I want to assure you that we are not being complacent about this,” she said.

“Our priority is extending vaccination as much as possible right now.”

“We are vaccinating as quickly as supplies and advice of timing allows us to do. Our collective priority now should be to do all we can to slow the virus down.

“Many people who get Covid don’t end up in hospital now, but they could suffer health harm such as long Covid – including young people.

“For now, we must be careful.”

Covid statistics

A total of 3,823 new positive cases were confirmed in Friday’s briefing. This represents 10.8% of all tests.

Ten more people are in hospital, with a total of 285 currently receiving treatment.

The first minister said 19 people are in intensive care, three more than Thursday.

Four more people have died in Scotland with recently confirmed Covid-19.