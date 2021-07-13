Police seize heroin worth £6,000 in Dundee drugs raid

Drugs worth thousands of pounds have been recovered from a house in Dundee.

Police raided a Whitfield property and said they uncovered heroin worth £6,000, along with cocaine, cannabis and tablets.

A 61-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with drug-dealing and other alleged offences following the raid on Monday.

A 36-year-old man was also arrested in connection with outstanding unrelated matters.

Community concerns

Inspector Chris Boath said: “Yesterday’s action was carried out in response to concerns raised to us by the local community.

“It is absolutely crucial that we ensure the policing response to the people we serve reflects on the concerns of those communities, and the types of crimes that affect them.

“While this type of enforcement is an obvious example of the work being carried out within, and with the assistance of, our communities, our ongoing operation does not just focus on drugs.

“We will continue to strengthen our partnership working to provide support to those most at risk, and to protect those who are vulnerable or open to exploitation.”

Monday’s drugs search was conducted as part the ongoing Operation Argonite.

The taskforce was created earlier this year and is made up of six officers. It was launched by Police Scotland to reduce crime and protect vulnerable people in Dundee.