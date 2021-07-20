Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Dundee

Drone footage shows fire damage at Wellburn House in Dundee

By James Simpson
July 20 2021, 8.23pm Updated: July 20 2021, 8.27pm

Drone footage has revealed the extent of fire damage at a former care home.

Emergency services were scrambled to an outhouse on fire at Wellburn House at around 6.30am on Monday.

Crews using height equipment to tackle the blaze at Wellburn House this week.

Two boys have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident as police continue their inquiries.

Video footage taken on Monday evening showed smoke still billowing from the building at around 9.30pm, forcing fire crews to return to the scene.

A spokesman from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed two appliances arrived to dampen down the roof space of the outhouse after the fire reignited.

Smoke billowing from the outhouse within the estate on Monday evening.

The long-term future of the site currently hangs in the balance after plans were submitted to Dundee City Council to demolish the building last month.

Barratt Homes revealed plans for new three and four bedroom properties at the site, but the developer does not yet own the house.

If the planning application is successful, Barratt will buy the home from the Diocese of Dunkeld, which ran the care home until its closure in 2017.

The home was shut down just a few days after a 94-year-old resident fell to his death from an upstairs window.

Since then, the religious group have maintained the property at a cost of around £60,000 a year.

Emergency service investigation

A spokesman for the SFRS added: “Two appliances were called from the Macalpine Road station after smoke was seen coming from the area.

“Crews used a hose reel jet to dampen the flames after a fire had reignited in a roof space.

“Appliances stood down from the scene shortly before 10pm.”

Police and fire crews on Liff Road after a fire at Wellburn Care Home.

Police Scotland added: “At around 6.30am on Monday, 19 July, police were called to the Liff Road area of Dundee following a report of a fire.

“Two boys, aged 14 and 15, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“Further inquiries are ongoing.”

