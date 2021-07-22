Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local / Dundee

Tayside child who attempted suicide not given adequate care, review finds

By Jake Keith
July 22 2021, 5.05pm Updated: July 22 2021, 5.09pm
The standard of the child's treatment has been criticised
A child who attempted suicide was given “unreasonable” treatment by doctors in Tayside, a regulator has said.

The youngster, identified as ‘A’, should have been assessed for behavioural disorder ADHD sooner, the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO) ruled.

The finding states the teenager ought to have been given better emergency assessment following incidents of self-harm or attempted suicide, and considered for admittance to an in-patient psychiatric facility.

Mental health services criticised

The SPSO upheld the complaint which stated: “C, a support and advocacy worker, complained to us on behalf of their client (B) about the care and treatment provided to their child (A).

“Over a 10-year period, A had several referrals to the board’s children and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) on both a routine and emergency basis.

“C raised various concerns, in particular about delays in diagnosing A and that A was not admitted for in-patient psychiatric treatment following incidents of self-harm or attempted suicide.”

The SPSO also raised concerns over communication from CAMHS staff and that NHS Tayside did not immediately provide patient records to the ombudsman when requested.

Dudhope Young Peoples Inpatient Unit on Dudhope Terrace, Dundee.

It comes after The Courier reported recently that some people with a mental illness have approached local services to ask for help, only to be turned away.

And an independent review of how much services are improving recently found many staff feel “undervalued and undermined almost daily”.

NHS Tayside apologise

The health board has been told to apologise to the child and family concerned.

The SPSO also listed a series of measures which should be put right in the future.

It stated:

  • “When a young person has regular multidisciplinary meetings, CAMHS should have a clear understanding of the level of input they will be required to provide from the outset in consultation with the other professionals, and provide appropriate input in line with this clarification. This should be documented appropriately.
  • “When a young person with autism spectrum disorder and/or ADHD is not engaging with treatment, clinical staff should recognise this might be because of their condition(s) and try to adapt their approaches to better engage them.
  • “Young people presenting with symptoms of ADHD should be appropriately and timeously assessed, taking into account relevant clinical guidance.
  • “Full documentation, including electronic records, relating to the matters under investigation should be collated and supplied to this office in response to our initial request for information.”

An NHS Tayside spokesperson said: “We are sorry that treatment and care in this case fell below the standard we would expect.

“We have actioned all the recommendations in the report and we have apologised to the patient’s family.”

