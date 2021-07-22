Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 23rd 2021
Sport / Football

VIDEO: Watch Arbroath new boy Harrison Clark net wondergoal after serenading team-mates with his singing

By Ewan Smith
July 22 2021, 5.15pm Updated: July 22 2021, 7.13pm

Calum Antell believes new Arbroath star Harrison Clark is hitting the high notes on and off the park for the Angus side.

Teenager Clark claimed his first Arbroath goal in the 4-1 friendly defeat to St Johnstone on Wednesday.

And keeper Antell revealed that Clark is also a hit at singing after he serenaded his Red Lichties team-mates with an initiation tune in their WhatsApp group chat.

“That was an unbelievable finish from Harrison,” said Antell. “I didn’t know he had it in his locker as he’s not done it in training yet.

“Hopefully it’s the first of many and he’s settled in really well.

Harrison Clark – singing and striking for Arbroath

“He’s a lovely boy and he had a cracking song for his intro in the group chat. His singing is probably better than his football!

“All new boys have to sing a song as an initiation for the group chat and it’s my turn on Saturday.

“Harrison came straight on and belted on off from the start. I was surprised at how good he was at singing.

“He’s a hard act to follow.

“I’m going to have to go back to my Welsh roots and do a bit of Tom Jones!”

Antell vows to bounce back from nightmare home debut

Meanwhile, Antell has vowed to bounce back from the shock of being red carded on his home debut against East Fife.

Antell was sent off for hauling former Arbroath star Ryan Wallace outside the box.

Harrison Clark claps in the background after David Gold took Calum Antell’s place in goal

Midfielder David Gold took his place to keep a clean sheet but Antell produced some fine saves against St Johnstone.

“I didn’t think I’d be sent off if I’m honest,” added Antell. “On another night it’s a yellow card and we play on.

“But Goldie went in and kept a clean sheet for the team. I think he’ll now be the second choice keeper and I’ll be pushed back to third choice!”

Arbroath v St Johnstone: 3 things we learned from Saints’ friendly win at Gayfield

