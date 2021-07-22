VIDEO: Watch Arbroath new boy Harrison Clark net wondergoal after serenading team-mates with his singing

Calum Antell believes new Arbroath star Harrison Clark is hitting the high notes on and off the park for the Angus side.

Teenager Clark claimed his first Arbroath goal in the 4-1 friendly defeat to St Johnstone on Wednesday.

And keeper Antell revealed that Clark is also a hit at singing after he serenaded his Red Lichties team-mates with an initiation tune in their WhatsApp group chat.

“That was an unbelievable finish from Harrison,” said Antell. “I didn’t know he had it in his locker as he’s not done it in training yet.

“Hopefully it’s the first of many and he’s settled in really well.

Harrison Clark – singing and striking for Arbroath

“He’s a lovely boy and he had a cracking song for his intro in the group chat. His singing is probably better than his football!

“All new boys have to sing a song as an initiation for the group chat and it’s my turn on Saturday.

“Harrison came straight on and belted on off from the start. I was surprised at how good he was at singing.

“He’s a hard act to follow.

“I’m going to have to go back to my Welsh roots and do a bit of Tom Jones!”

Antell vows to bounce back from nightmare home debut

Meanwhile, Antell has vowed to bounce back from the shock of being red carded on his home debut against East Fife.

Antell was sent off for hauling former Arbroath star Ryan Wallace outside the box.

Midfielder David Gold took his place to keep a clean sheet but Antell produced some fine saves against St Johnstone.

“I didn’t think I’d be sent off if I’m honest,” added Antell. “On another night it’s a yellow card and we play on.

“But Goldie went in and kept a clean sheet for the team. I think he’ll now be the second choice keeper and I’ll be pushed back to third choice!”