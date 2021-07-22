Heritage railway to benefit as milestone work to remove old Leven train tracks begins

The old Leven to Thornton railway line is being ripped out to make way for the new £70 million Levenmouth rail link.

Network Rail began removing more than five miles of track this week in a milestone moment for the long-awaited project.

But it’s not quite out with the old and in with the new, as much of the track will be preserved for future generations.

Around one-mile of the original track will be donated to Fife Heritage Railway, which preserves locomotives and runs pleasure rides at its Leven yard.

This will allow volunteers to extend their own route and hopefully attract more visitors.

Group chairman Michael Urwin said: “People will be able to come to Leven on the new railway then take a ride on our old one.

“The heritage railway will benefit from more visitors on the ground.

“I’m hoping we get first choice of what we would like.”

But while Fife Heritage Railway will be able to triple its track length, it will not be able to increase the size of its yard.

“We’ve just under half a mile of track from our own platform out,” he said.

“The intention is to go in a V down to the far end of our site then come back down another leg.

“This will give us the opportunity to enhance what we’re offering visitors.”

The original Leven to Thornton line closed to passenger services in 1969 and a campaign to reopen it began almost immediately.

Emotional scenes

There were emotional scenes as the track removal work began, with the project finally becoming a reality for many.

Leven Labour councillor Colin Davidson said it was exciting that engineering work was finally beginning.

“I was quite emotional,” he said.

“I can remember sitting on the banking watching the last train go away.

“My grandfather was a railwayman and he died on the railway after being crushed by a wagon.”

He added: “It was a significant moment when they started lifting the track.

“It’s a huge investment for Leven and it’s not just the new track.

“The Network Rail workers will stay in local hotels, buy from local shops and eat in local restaurants etc.”

Fife Council’s transportation spokesman Altany Craik said it was great to see physical activity on the site.

The Labour councillor said: “There’s no doubt this is going to be great for the area.

“For me, it’s a milestone.

“The heritage railway has been working on a shoestring for years so I hope they can get some benefit.”

New railway stations

Former transport minister Michael Matheson announced plans for the new Levenmouth Rail Link in August 2019.

Some 16,000 concrete sleepers were delivered to the site in May this year as plans progressed.

And last month, the site of two new railway stations were finally announced.

Leven Station will be built behind the leisure centre in the town centre, while Cameronbridge Station will be to the east of the A915.

Trains, including direct services to Edinburgh, will start running in 2024.